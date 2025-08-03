Russian drones attacked Chuhuiv: houses damaged, casualties reported in the city

On the night of Sunday, August 3, in the city of Chuhuiv (Kharkiv region), Russian attack drones damaged several private houses. Local residents were injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to the mayor of Chuhuiv Halyna Minaieva.

Details

According to her, around one o'clock in the morning on August 3, one of the city's microdistricts with private buildings was hit by the enemy.

Broken windows, damaged window glazing and roofs. We have 3 injured women - acute stress reaction - Minaieva wrote in her Telegram channel.

"Emergency services are currently working," she added.

Recall

Russian troops continue shelling civilian infrastructure in Mykolaiv. As a result of the attack on Saturday, August 2, private houses were destroyed and a number of residential buildings, including multi-story ones, were damaged. There are casualties.

On Saturday, August 2, the Russian army also attacked Kherson with two guided aerial bombs, damaging the bridge to the Korabel microdistrict. Local residents are urged to evacuate due to complicated logistics and lack of gas.

