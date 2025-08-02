Elderly woman injured in air strike on Kherson

On Saturday, August 2, one person was injured as a result of a Russian army airstrike on Kherson. This was reported by the press service of the Kherson City Military Administration, according to UNN.

As of this hour, one person is known to have been injured as a result of the Russian terrorists' airstrike on Kherson - the report says.

It is noted that an 80-year-old local resident sustained a concussion, blast injury, and closed head injury. Medics provided assistance to the woman on the spot.

Recall

On Saturday, August 2, around six in the evening, the Russian army attacked Kherson from the air. The enemy dropped two guided aerial bombs on the city. Due to damage to the bridge leading to the Korabel microdistrict, local residents were strongly urged to evacuate.

