Elderly woman injured in air strike on Kherson

$41.710.00
47.750.00
ukenru
Exclusive
05:16 PM • 18931 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
04:52 PM • 24439 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 34219 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 95499 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 243505 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 223605 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 118361 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 107355 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 204152 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 76010 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
0.8m/s
67%
751mm
Popular news
In Vinnytsia, proceedings were opened after an incident near a TCR facility, there are detainees - policeAugust 2, 11:21 AM • 16826 views
Party in a capital club on a Day of Mourning: detained men taken to TCRAugust 2, 11:56 AM • 9258 views
Assault on Chasiv Yar: Occupiers suffer setbacks and involve women in battlesVideoAugust 2, 12:29 PM • 12383 views
"If you don't change your attitude towards everything": Budanov commented on Surkov's words about NATO's collapseAugust 2, 12:41 PM • 17602 views
“We all remember 2022”: Budanov answered whether Lukashenka is ready to open a corridor for Russians to UkraineAugust 2, 02:04 PM • 24995 views
Publications
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
05:16 PM • 18931 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 243505 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 131766 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 223605 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM • 147219 views
Actual people
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Pokrovsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo04:52 PM • 24444 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 53096 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 92332 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 109021 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 184148 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
WhatsApp
FAB-250
Shahed-136
The New York Times

Elderly woman injured in air strike on Kherson

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

As a result of a Russian air strike on Kherson on August 2, an 80-year-old woman was injured. She sustained a concussion and craniocerebral injuries.

Elderly woman injured in air strike on Kherson

On Saturday, August 2, one person was injured as a result of a Russian army airstrike on Kherson. This was reported by the press service of the Kherson City Military Administration, according to UNN.

As of this hour, one person is known to have been injured as a result of the Russian terrorists' airstrike on Kherson

- the report says.

It is noted that an 80-year-old local resident sustained a concussion, blast injury, and closed head injury. Medics provided assistance to the woman on the spot.

Recall

On Saturday, August 2, around six in the evening, the Russian army attacked Kherson from the air. The enemy dropped two guided aerial bombs on the city. Due to damage to the bridge leading to the Korabel microdistrict, local residents were strongly urged to evacuate.

"US ready to take additional measures": Trump gives Russia and Ukraine 10-day ultimatum for peace deal02.08.25, 05:00 • 63144 views

Vita Zelenetska

War
Kherson