A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10 2 August 2025

This week is one of the most important phases of 2025. We are at the peak of global changes: in politics, in climate, in the emotional state of humanity. What is being laid down now will affect our lives for many more months – until the spring of 2026. What awaits us in the period from August 4 to 10 - specifically for UNN readers, professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko told.

Beginning of a new great cycle

As the astrologer explained, the conjunction of Saturn with Neptune began at the beginning of summer, but the first half of August is its culminating phase.

This is a rare interaction of two planetary forces:

Saturn symbolizes the earthly element, its depths, soil, geological processes, and is therefore associated with earthquakes and plate shifts.

Neptune is responsible for water, oceans, moisture, as well as everything that dissolves, floods, disappears from control.

When these two energies combine, and that in the fiery sign of Aries, we see an imbalance between land and water, and as a result - an increase in natural disasters, especially earthquakes and floods.

This aspect has already brought powerful natural phenomena around the world.

We see wave after wave:

floods in America, Europe, Asia;

earthquakes around the Pacific Ring;

alarming signals from the ocean;

This process is only intensifying - and will continue until mid-2026.

This is not chaos, this is a reboot of the Earth's natural program - Bazylenko noted.

Mars Opposition: Tension, Threats, and Solutions

By the end of the week, the opposition of Mars to Saturn and Neptune will form.

This creates a dangerous field in which:

illogical or risky decisions of world leaders may arise.

formation of hidden military alliances;

exacerbation of local or international conflicts.

But on August 7, Mars moves from the sign of Virgo to the sign of Libra.

This is an important turning point - the energy becomes softer, more balanced, more diplomatic.

And although the opposition will form after the transition, the very fact of Mars's position in Libra will soften its influence.

This is a chance to resolve crisis situations through dialogue, compromise, and partnership.

Full Moon - August 9 at 10:55 AM (Kyiv time) in the sign of Aquarius

The Full Moon on August 9 will occur in the sign of Aquarius, which enhances the desire for freedom, independent thinking, and unexpected solutions.

At the same time, the Sun and Moon will be in full opposition - this is always a tense moment when internal desires conflict with external circumstances.

The Full Moon simultaneously forms two "Sail" configurations - these are harmonious structures that open a way out of difficult situations.

This is an extraordinary moment when:

tension energy transforms into strength;

fears can turn into determination;

closed doors - into unexpected opportunities.

If you act honestly, with an open heart - this week can be the beginning of a great breakthrough.

Influence of retrograde Mercury

The influence of retrograde Mercury continues until August 11. This can cause delays, misunderstandings in conversations, technical glitches, or the return of old topics.

Advice: Don't rush events - everything important will come in due time - Bazylenko stated.

Heavy night of August 5–6: Grand Cross

On the night of August 5-6, the Moon will form a Grand Cross configuration with key planets - this is one of the most tense geometric patterns in the sky.

This night can bring:

sharp emotional breakdowns

internal tension that "presses" from all sides

conflicts that will start out of nowhere

a feeling of instability, disturbing dreams.

Be especially careful on the night of August 5-6: do not sort things out, do not make decisions based on emotions - Bazylenko stated.

Lunar rhythm: grow - and act

Until August 9, the Moon is in its waxing phase. This is the best time for:

realizing plans;

starting new ventures;

energetic action.

"Despite the difficulties - act, don't wait for the "ideal moment". It has already arrived," advises the astrologer.

Conclusion of the week

We stand on the crest of a global breakdown.

Changes are not only external - they are deeply internal.

We cannot avoid what the world is preparing - but we can choose how to react to it.

Remember:

Protection comes through love

Strength - in family, in inner light, in faith

Support - where there is sincerity.

Venus and Jupiter remind us: your home, your loved ones - that is your fortress.

And even in a storm, you can find shore if you listen to your heart.

Don't be afraid of change - it's not the end, but the beginning of something new.

Aries

The week highlights themes of joy, creativity, children, and falling in love. You want more warmth, but also feel the need to stand your ground.

Advice: Don't compete with those you love - say aloud that you value them.

Taurus

Focus on home, family, roots. Old emotions, family issues, or childhood memories may surface.

Advice: Do something for your loved ones - even a small thing will bring warmth to both.

Gemini

There will be a lot of communication, news, movement, calls. But there may be too much information.

Advice: Speak slower. And don't answer immediately - allow yourself to think.

Cancer

Financial issues will come to the forefront. You may be thinking about security, expenses, purchases.

Advice: Instead of worrying - make a clear plan. This will relieve tension.

Leo

This is your period. Lots of energy, decisions, attention. But internal fatigue or anxiety due to others' expectations may appear.

Advice: Leave some time just for yourself - even one evening alone will provide support.

Virgo

You are at an internal frontier - something is ending, something is preparing from within. You may feel a need for silence, isolation, cleansing.

Advice: Be calm, don't take everything on yourself. Your "yes" now must be very well thought out.

Libra

The week highlights friendships, social connections, group activities. You may feel disappointed in someone or, conversely, receive unexpected support.

Advice: Remain yourself in any circle. Don't seek approval - seek resonance.

Scorpio

Emphasis on career, authority, reputation. Offers or challenges may come where you will have to prove yourself.

Advice: Don't hide behind doubts. Your "yes" has power - say it confidently.

Sagittarius

You want novelty: travel, new knowledge, expanding horizons. But circumstances may hold you back.

Advice: You don't have to travel - expand yourself through experience, even if it's just a new book or conversation.

Capricorn

A week of deep changes. Possible themes of finances, debts, inheritance, or intimate experiences. Something wants to be released.

Advice: Don't hold on to what has become heavy. Change is not a loss, but a renewal.

Aquarius

Focus on partnership, relationships, marriage, family interaction. You may see yourself reflected in others.

Advice: Instead of criticizing - ask: "What do I really feel?" The answer may surprise you.

Pisces

The week is active in everyday life, health, work. There may be a desire to rebuild something in habits or the work process.

Advice: Start small. Even 10 minutes a day for your body will change your state