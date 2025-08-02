$41.710.00
47.750.00
ukenru
04:52 PM • 220 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free time
11:37 AM • 18812 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 73110 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 202323 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 188000 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 105879 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 100925 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 189250 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 74900 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 158468 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
Publications
Exclusives
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

UNN offers a selection of five thriller series, including "The Innocent", "Ripley", "The Terminal List", "The Capture" and "Target Number One". These series promise an unsettling atmosphere and intricate plots that keep viewers on edge.

Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free time

An alarming atmosphere, mind games, intrigues, incredibly intricate plots that keep viewers on edge until the very end. UNN offers a selection of TV series that you can watch in your free time.

The Innocent (2021)

Mateo spent five years in prison for murder. Now he gets a chance to start life anew. Later, he finds his soulmate, starts a family, and together with his beloved Olivia, they are expecting a child. Suddenly, a strange video message arrives on his phone, showing his wife and a stranger. At this moment, Mateo realizes that Olivia is not at all who she seemed to be all these years. She is involved in a terrible secret from the past, which causes the police to show interest not only in her but also in Mateo himself.

• Genre: Detectives, Thrillers, Crime;

• Country: Spain;

• Director: Oriol Paulo;

• Actors: Mario Casas, Juana Acosta, Josean Bengoetxea, Jordi Coll, Jose Coronado, Gonzalo de Castro.

Ripley (2024)

Tom Ripley was never considered a big gangster — he was among the petty fraudsters who are usually not respected in the criminal world. One day, he is hired by one of America's richest men to persuade his son to return home from Italy and get down to serious business. However, Tom quickly falls into the trap of a dangerous world where deception, crime, lies, and even murder reign. Life in such an environment turns out to be unexpected and mortally risky for him.

• Genre: Drama, Thrillers, Crime;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Steven Zaillian;

• Actors: Andrew Scott, Johnny Flynn, Dakota Fanning, Maurizio Lombardi, Pasquale Esposito, Franco Silvestri.

The Terminal List (2022)

Reece and his team were on a secret mission that ended in a brutal failure for them. Miraculously surviving, he returns home but cannot help the investigation because he remembers almost nothing, and the memories that remain are very unreliable. The struggle for truth makes him increasingly suspect that the operation and ambush themselves were orchestrated. Most likely, he was set up, and now he is trying to unravel the conspiracy to restore justice and save those who remain.

• Genre: Drama, Thrillers;

• Country: USA;

• Directors: Fred Toye, Sylvain White, Michael J. Bassett;

• Actors: Chris Pratt, Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jeanne Tripplehorn.

The Capture (2019-2025)

After former soldier Shaun Emery, accused of murder during a mission in Afghanistan, was pardoned due to lack of video evidence, he returns home to his family. But suddenly, surveillance camera footage appears, drastically changing Shaun's life. Detective Rachel Carey, responsible for Shaun's case, quickly realizes that the truth sometimes depends on which side you look at it from.

• Genre: Detectives, Thrillers, Crime;

• Country: United Kingdom;

• Directors: Ben Chanan, James Kent;

• Actors: Holliday Grainger, Ben Miles, Lia Williams, Cavan Clerkin, Ginny Holder, Ron Perlman, Nigel Lindsay, Peter Singh, Callum Turner, Paapa Essiedu.

Prime Target (2025)

Young, talented mathematics graduate student Edward Brooks is close to a scientific breakthrough: he is trying to discover a pattern in prime numbers, which could be the key to controlling all computers in the world. But a mysterious enemy wants to destroy his idea before it is realized. This leads Edward to Tayla Sanders, a national security agent who monitors mathematicians and reports to her superiors. Together, they uncover a dangerous conspiracy in which the main character is involved.

• Genre: Drama, Thrillers;

• Country: United Kingdom;

• Director: Brady Hood;

• Actors: Leo Woodall, Quintessa Swindell, Martha Plimpton, Harry Lloyd, David Morrissey, Jason Flemyng.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyUNN Lite
United Kingdom
Spain
United States