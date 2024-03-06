Danilov on negotiations with Russia: "Until there is a fair trial and punishment, there can be no contact with the current Kremlin scum"

Ukraine will not have contact with the current Kremlin leadership until there is a fair trial and punishment for crimes in Ukraine, said Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov in the social network X, reports UNN.

According to Danilov, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Ukrainian "Formula for Peace" is a document of practical implementation, not general declarations.

If someone has not realized this yet, they should get rid of illusions about Ukraine's compromise on this issue and understand the level of our firmness. no one will ever forgive Russian war criminals for the deaths of innocent Ukrainian children. Until there is a fair trial and punishment, there can be no contact with the current Kremlin scum - Danilov said.

He also noted that the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity is an unconditional and non-alternative absolute of the Ukrainian position for the start of any proposals to resolve the war.

"In Ukraine, land is not shared, we bury those who dare to check it," said the NSDC Secretary.

Danilov also noted that the situation at the front is difficult, but in war everything develops in rapid dynamics.

"We can take a step back, but then we will take two steps forward. Ukraine will find answers to the challenges that arise - with the "shell hunger", with the replenishment of reserves, and with the Russian missile terror," the NSDC Secretary emphasized.

He said that the West, in turn, will go through all the necessary democratic procedures and the difficulties associated with them, rebuild the economy, change strategies and approaches, and "cope" with the Russian economy, which is equal to the budget of one American state.

"Ukrainian society is certainly tired of the war, but choosing between fatigue or slavery, we will always choose freedom, for which we will fight as long as necessary. Moscow's hopes that they will be able to demoralize us and split us from within are vain. Putin, as always, reads the wrong history books," Danilov said.

He also noted that the efforts of international mediators should be directed not at persuading Ukraine, but at returning Russia to acting within the framework of international law. It is also more important now to eliminate "sources of supply of sanctioned military goods to the territory of the temporarily existing Russian Federation".