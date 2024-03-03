$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 24276 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 85855 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 58087 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 246429 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 214531 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 184769 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 226701 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 250604 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156512 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371934 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 30038 views

Turkey calls for ceasefire talks in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 31562 views

Turkey calls for ceasefire talks between Ukraine and Russia. Ankara believes that both sides have reached the limit of what can be achieved by military means

Turkey calls for ceasefire talks in Ukraine

Turkey has announced the need to start negotiations on a ceasefire in Ukraine. Ukraine and Russia have reached the limit of what can be achieved by military means, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Cafe siyaset reports UNN

With regard to Ukraine, we believe that both sides have reached the limit of what they can achieve with war, and ceasefire negotiations should begin. We believe that it is time to talk separately about the recognition of the occupation and the ceasefire

- said Hakan Fidan.

According to him, they also discussed the safety of navigation in the Black Sea with Lavrov.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

