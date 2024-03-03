Turkey calls for ceasefire talks in Ukraine

Turkey has announced the need to start negotiations on a ceasefire in Ukraine. Ukraine and Russia have reached the limit of what can be achieved by military means, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Cafe siyaset reports UNN.

With regard to Ukraine, we believe that both sides have reached the limit of what they can achieve with war, and ceasefire negotiations should begin. We believe that it is time to talk separately about the recognition of the occupation and the ceasefire - said Hakan Fidan.

According to him, they also discussed the safety of navigation in the Black Sea with Lavrov.

