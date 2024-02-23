$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 44594 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 176287 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 353327 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 286956 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 241834 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 254086 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160245 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372721 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Turkish and Russian foreign ministers discuss Russia's war in Ukraine and the situation in Gaza at the G20 summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29071 views

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the G20 summit in Brazil to discuss Russia's war in Ukraine, the situation in Gaza, and peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Turkish and Russian foreign ministers discuss Russia's war in Ukraine and the situation in Gaza at the G20 summit

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with U.S. Secretary of State Blinken, after which he met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Brazil during the G20 summit.

This was reported by T24 and Nergis TV, and UNN.

Details

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov while attending the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, at the G20 summit. During the meeting, they discussed the high-level visits, bilateral and regional events scheduled for the coming period. In addition, Minister Fidan conveyed to his counterpart that Turkey hopes for a diplomatic solution to the Russian-Ukrainian war involving all parties, and that Turkey supports all initiatives aimed at maintaining regional stability and prosperity. They also discussed the "catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip" and possible measures that could be taken, according to a Turkish diplomatic source. They also discussed peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

It should be noted that the meeting with Lavrov took place after Fidan's talks with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, which took place yesterday.

In Rio de Janeiro, according to Nergis TV, they also discussed the process of NATO expansion.

Fidan commented on the security situation in his speech at the G20 meeting.

The failure of the UN Security Council to adopt a ceasefire resolution has once again shown that reforms are necessary

- He said.

Recall

The Brazilian corporation Vibra Energia refused to refuel the Russian Il-96 aircraft carrying Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrovbecause of fears of possible US sanctions.

The United States will establish three munitions plants in Texas by 2025to produce 155-mm shells for Ukraine in cooperation with Turkish defense contractors.

The Turkish Navy will assume responsibility for the protection of Somalia's territorial waters for the next 10 years under a new defense and economic cooperation agreement between Turkey and Somalia.

Armenia has "actually frozen" its participation in the CSTO - Pashinyan23.02.24, 09:59 • 22912 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPoliticsNews of the World
