Turkish and Russian foreign ministers discuss Russia's war in Ukraine and the situation in Gaza at the G20 summit

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with U.S. Secretary of State Blinken, after which he met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Brazil during the G20 summit.

This was reported by T24 and Nergis TV, and UNN.

Details

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov while attending the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, at the G20 summit. During the meeting, they discussed the high-level visits, bilateral and regional events scheduled for the coming period. In addition, Minister Fidan conveyed to his counterpart that Turkey hopes for a diplomatic solution to the Russian-Ukrainian war involving all parties, and that Turkey supports all initiatives aimed at maintaining regional stability and prosperity. They also discussed the "catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip" and possible measures that could be taken, according to a Turkish diplomatic source. They also discussed peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

It should be noted that the meeting with Lavrov took place after Fidan's talks with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, which took place yesterday.

In Rio de Janeiro, according to Nergis TV, they also discussed the process of NATO expansion.

Fidan commented on the security situation in his speech at the G20 meeting.

The failure of the UN Security Council to adopt a ceasefire resolution has once again shown that reforms are necessary - He said.

