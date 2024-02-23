Armenia has "actually frozen" its participation in the CSTO - Pashinyan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with France 24 that Armenia has "effectively frozen" its participation in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), UNN writes.

Details

According to Pashinyan, this security treaty has not fulfilled its objectives for Armenia, especially in 2021-2022.

"And, obviously, this could not go unnoticed by us. Today, in practice, we have actually frozen our participation in this treaty, in this organization," Pashinyan said in response to a question about whether he was thinking of withdrawing from the "collective security treaty dominated by Moscow.

When asked about the possible closure of the Russian military base in Armenia, Pashinyan did not give a specific answer. "As for the base, it is not within the framework of this agreement," Pashinyan said, adding, "We are not talking about it now."

Addendum

In February, in an interview with The Daily Telegraph, Pashinyan suggested that Armenia might rethink its membership in the CSTO. In 2023, the country ignored its participation in two exercises and the Minsk summit in November. The Kremlin expressed "regret" over this.