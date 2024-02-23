$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 29111 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 106300 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 68325 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 270123 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 230663 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 190267 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 230160 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251385 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157377 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372101 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Armenia has "actually frozen" its participation in the CSTO - Pashinyan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22912 views

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia has effectively frozen its participation in the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Armenia has "actually frozen" its participation in the CSTO - Pashinyan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with France 24 that Armenia has "effectively frozen" its participation in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), UNN writes.

Details

According to Pashinyan, this security treaty has not fulfilled its objectives for Armenia, especially in 2021-2022.

"And, obviously, this could not go unnoticed by us. Today, in practice, we have actually frozen our participation in this treaty, in this organization," Pashinyan said in response to a question about whether he was thinking of withdrawing from the "collective security treaty dominated by Moscow.

When asked about the possible closure of the Russian military base in Armenia, Pashinyan did not give a specific answer. "As for the base, it is not within the framework of this agreement," Pashinyan said, adding, "We are not talking about it now."

Addendum

In February, in an interview with The Daily Telegraph, Pashinyan suggested that Armenia might rethink its membership in the CSTO. In 2023, the country ignored its participation in two exercises and the Minsk summit in November. The Kremlin expressed "regret" over this.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Nikol Pashinyan
Armenia
