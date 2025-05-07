In Kyiv, drone fragments fell on a residential building, a fire broke out
In the Dnipro district of Kyiv, fragments of UAVs were recorded falling on a residential building. Explosions were also heard in the Kyiv region, and air defense is working in the capital.
In Kyiv, on the night of May 7, fragments of an enemy drone fell on a residential building. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, UNN informs.
Details
He clarified that the fall of UAV fragments was recorded in the Dnipro district of the capital.
Services are heading to the scene. All details are being established
Meanwhile, monitoring resources report that a fire broke out at the site of the arrival. At the same time, air defense calculations continue to work on enemy targets in the airspace of the capital. Attack drones are recorded in different parts of the city. Explosions are also heard in the Kyiv region.
Reminder
In Kyiv, on the night of Wednesday, May 7, several explosions rang out. According to monitoring resources, the enemy struck the capital with ballistic missiles. Prior to this, the Air Force reported a threat of the use of ballistic weapons from the north-eastern direction.
