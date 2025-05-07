Ballistic strike on Kyiv: fire broke out, there are victims
In the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv, a fire broke out in a non-residential building as a result of falling rocket debris. There are victims, medics are on their way to the scene.
On the night of Wednesday, May 7, the enemy struck Kyiv with ballistics. This is reported by UNN with reference to the capital's authorities.
According to the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, a fire broke out in the Solomyanskyi district as a result of falling debris.
Fire in a non-residential building, information about casualties is being established
In turn, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported that there were casualties as a result of the strike.
"A call for medics to the Solomyanskyi district. There is a rocket debris fall. The brigade is heading to the scene," Klitschko wrote.
In Kyiv, on the night of Wednesday, May 7, several explosions occurred. According to monitoring resources, the enemy struck the capital with ballistics. Prior to that, the Air Force reported a threat of the use of ballistic weapons from the north-eastern direction.
