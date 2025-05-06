Ukraine will develop technology for shooting down "Shaheds" with interceptor drones - Zelenskyy

During the meeting of the Staff, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to cooperate with partners to develop a technology for shooting down "Shaheds" with the help of other drones. Zelenskyy announced this in his evening address, writes UNN.

An important topic that was on the Staff today is the protection of the Ukrainian sky, namely, shooting down "Shaheds", including with the help of other drones. This is one of the most advanced technologies of modern warfare - said the President.

The head of state added that he had instructed the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to cooperate more actively with partners to finance the production of interceptor drones.

He added that this direction will be developed as much as possible and each region will be responsible for this work.

Addition

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Ukraine has significantly strengthened its drone capabilities in combination with traditional capabilities to prevent Russian attacks across the front line.