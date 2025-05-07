Kadyrov's resignation threatens the stability of Putin's regime – ISW

The likely resignation of Ramzan Kadyrov from the post of head of the Russian-occupied Chechnya "without a corresponding successor" may threaten the stability of the regime of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This is stated in a material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that Kadyrov helped overcome interethnic tensions in the North Caucasus. At the same time, it is unclear how seriously Kadyrov takes his request to Putin to resign, as "Kadyrov has periodically expressed his desire to resign from the post of head of the Chechen Republic since 2016 and has consistently rejected these statements."

Kadyrov has acted as a stabilizer in the Chechen Republic and other parts of the North Caucasus in particularly tense moments since the early 2000s, especially at moments that could pose a threat to the stability of Putin's regime. Kadyrov's death or departure from office, if it occurs during or immediately after the war in Ukraine, may leave Putin's interests in the North Caucasus unprotected. - analysts predict.

In their opinion, the most likely candidate for the post of new head of Chechnya is his 17-year-old son Adam.

"Kadyrov arranged lucrative meetings for Adam, organized meetings between Adam and Putin, and appears to have favored him as successor over his eldest son Akhmat Kadyrov. Adamkadyrov is known to have fueled interethnic tensions after footage emerged in September 2023 of Adam beating a detainee accused of burning the Koran - an act for which Ramzan Kadyrov praised and subsequently rewarded him," ISW notes.

According to Russian media, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov asked to be dismissed from this position. According to Kadyrov, he himself asks the Kremlin to be dismissed from the post of head of the republic, and hopes that his request will be supported.

A few days ago it became known that due to the aggravation of the disease, Kadyrov began to choose a successor. It may be his son Adam, who is called "a young copy of Ramzan."

