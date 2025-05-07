Kadyrov's resignation threatens the stability of Putin's regime – ISW

$41.600.11
47.190.13
ukenru
A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog
May 6, 02:29 PM • 39717 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM • 86149 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 60332 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Exclusive
May 6, 01:27 PM • 60447 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

May 6, 12:34 PM • 67190 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

May 6, 11:40 AM • 101213 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
May 6, 10:24 AM • 53507 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
May 6, 09:43 AM • 112200 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

Exclusive
May 6, 07:11 AM • 57622 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM • 130279 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+9°
0m/s
81%
748 mm
Popular news

Trump mentioned the dispute with Zelensky and insisted that the tense meeting with the Canadian Prime Minister was something else

May 6, 05:57 PM • 11257 views

Fatal accident in Kyiv on Stolychne Highway: there are dead and injured

May 6, 06:25 PM • 12945 views

Explosions Reported in Kyiv: Enemy Strikes with Ballistic Missiles

10:10 PM • 11275 views

Ballistic strike on Kyiv: fire broke out, there are victims

10:31 PM • 8928 views

In Kyiv, drone fragments fell on a residential building, a fire broke out

01:44 AM • 10563 views
Publications

Science without borders: how the agricultural partnership between Ukraine and the EU brings new achievements

May 6, 03:56 PM • 47861 views

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

May 6, 02:59 PM • 67276 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

May 6, 11:40 AM • 101213 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
Exclusive

May 6, 09:43 AM • 112200 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 05:57 AM • 130279 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pete Hegseth

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Joe Biden

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 29361 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 80579 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 79225 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 91509 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 39685 views
Actual

COVID-19

ChatGPT

Facebook

Telegram

Shahed-136

Kadyrov's resignation threatens the stability of Putin's regime – ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2032 views

Kadyrov's resignation from the post of head of Chechnya without a successor may threaten the stability of Putin's regime. His 17-year-old son Adam is the most likely candidate for the position.

Kadyrov's resignation threatens the stability of Putin's regime – ISW

The likely resignation of Ramzan Kadyrov from the post of head of the Russian-occupied Chechnya "without a corresponding successor" may threaten the stability of the regime of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This is stated in a material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that Kadyrov helped overcome interethnic tensions in the North Caucasus. At the same time, it is unclear how seriously Kadyrov takes his request to Putin to resign, as "Kadyrov has periodically expressed his desire to resign from the post of head of the Chechen Republic since 2016 and has consistently rejected these statements."

Kadyrov has acted as a stabilizer in the Chechen Republic and other parts of the North Caucasus in particularly tense moments since the early 2000s, especially at moments that could pose a threat to the stability of Putin's regime. Kadyrov's death or departure from office, if it occurs during or immediately after the war in Ukraine, may leave Putin's interests in the North Caucasus unprotected.

- analysts predict.

Kadyrov is preparing 84 thousand “volunteers” to be sent to Ukraine: what is known01.11.24, 16:00 • 18019 views

In their opinion, the most likely candidate for the post of new head of Chechnya is his 17-year-old son Adam.

"Kadyrov arranged lucrative meetings for Adam, organized meetings between Adam and Putin, and appears to have favored him as successor over his eldest son Akhmat Kadyrov. Adamkadyrov is known to have fueled interethnic tensions after footage emerged in September 2023 of Adam beating a detainee accused of burning the Koran - an act for which Ramzan Kadyrov praised and subsequently rewarded him," ISW notes.

Let us remind you

According to Russian media, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov asked to be dismissed from this position. According to Kadyrov, he himself asks the Kremlin to be dismissed from the post of head of the republic, and hopes that his request will be supported.

A few days ago it became known that due to the aggravation of the disease, Kadyrov began to choose a successor. It may be his son Adam, who is called "a young copy of Ramzan."

Kadyrov criticized Putin's security forces and said they were ineffective05.12.24, 12:34 • 15069 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Institute for the Study of War
Brent
$62.57
Bitcoin
$96,622.60
S&P 500
$5,627.44
Tesla
$275.41
Газ TTF
$34.74
Золото
$3,398.25
Ethereum
$1,824.90