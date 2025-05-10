$41.510.00
Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting
05:58 AM • 10172 views

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM • 29350 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 53429 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 44688 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 63615 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 70049 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 62829 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 65546 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

May 9, 11:44 AM • 70027 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM • 124564 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

BRICS countries will discuss settlement in Ukraine at the summit in July - Brazilian President

Kyiv • UNN

 • 978 views

The issue of resolving the Ukrainian crisis will be raised at the BRICS summit on July 6-7 in Rio. Also, the President of Brazil visited the parade in Moscow with a "peace plan".

BRICS countries will discuss settlement in Ukraine at the summit in July - Brazilian President

The issue of resolving the situation in Ukraine will be discussed at the BRICS summit, which will be held on July 6-7 in Rio de Janeiro. This was announced by Brazilian President Lula da Silva, reports UNN with reference to TASS.

This issue will be discussed by our beloved (community - ed.) BRICS in July (at the summit) in Brazil 

- said the President of Brazil in an interview with journalists.

Trump said that the attempt to stop the war in Ukraine turned out to be more difficult than he thought – WSJ10.05.2025, 08:06 • 2834 views

Addition

The publication O Globo reported that Luis Inacio Lula da Silva visited the parade in Moscow on May 9 to propose a "peace plan". Its goal is twofold: in addition to a new attempt to make Brazil a mediator in the peaceful settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine, it was supposed to send a signal about the "independence of Brazilian foreign policy."

The press secretary of the Russian dictator Putin, Dmitry Peskov, said in an interview with ABC News that in order to cease fire, the United States and the West must stop supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Peskov also claims that US President Donald Trump tried to use his influence on Ukraine to bring it closer to negotiations, but Kyiv is allegedly trying to avoid this.

The head of the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko stated that by demanding the cessation of arms supplies to Ukraine as a condition for a ceasefire, Russia demonstrates that it does not really want peace. 

French President Emmanuel Macron said that a just and lasting peace begins with a complete ceasefire. Ukraine has agreed to this, and Russia is slow and sets conditions to buy time. If Moscow continues to "blockade" a complete ceasefire, Europeans, in close coordination with the United States, will increase pressure on the Russian Federation. 

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Alexey Danilov
Rio de Janeiro
Brazil
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
France
Ukraine
