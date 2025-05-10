The issue of resolving the situation in Ukraine will be discussed at the BRICS summit, which will be held on July 6-7 in Rio de Janeiro. This was announced by Brazilian President Lula da Silva, reports UNN with reference to TASS.

This issue will be discussed by our beloved (community - ed.) BRICS in July (at the summit) in Brazil - said the President of Brazil in an interview with journalists.

Addition

The publication O Globo reported that Luis Inacio Lula da Silva visited the parade in Moscow on May 9 to propose a "peace plan". Its goal is twofold: in addition to a new attempt to make Brazil a mediator in the peaceful settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine, it was supposed to send a signal about the "independence of Brazilian foreign policy."

The press secretary of the Russian dictator Putin, Dmitry Peskov, said in an interview with ABC News that in order to cease fire, the United States and the West must stop supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Peskov also claims that US President Donald Trump tried to use his influence on Ukraine to bring it closer to negotiations, but Kyiv is allegedly trying to avoid this.

The head of the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko stated that by demanding the cessation of arms supplies to Ukraine as a condition for a ceasefire, Russia demonstrates that it does not really want peace.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that a just and lasting peace begins with a complete ceasefire. Ukraine has agreed to this, and Russia is slow and sets conditions to buy time. If Moscow continues to "blockade" a complete ceasefire, Europeans, in close coordination with the United States, will increase pressure on the Russian Federation.