Trump said that the attempt to stop the war in Ukraine turned out to be more difficult than he thought – WSJ

During a closed-door meeting with a group of leading party donors in Florida, United States President Donald Trump said that resolving international conflicts, including the war in Ukraine, proved to be a much more difficult task than he expected. The head of the White House shared his frustration and sleepless nights due to failures in foreign policy. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication The Wall Street Journal.

According to the publication, at the meeting Donald Trump described attempts to end Russia's war against Ukraine as a "growing frustration" that keeps him from sleeping peacefully.

When asked by one of the donors about the most difficult foreign policy challenges, the American leader replied that negotiating with Putin was particularly difficult.

He wants to get everything - Trump explained, referring to Ukraine.

It is noted that in recent weeks, the President of the United States in private conversations with advisers noted that Putin does not want to end the war, and that both sides refuse to compromise. Trump also expressed surprise at some of Russia's military actions, including air strikes on areas where children are located.

According to The Wall Street Journal, American officials suggest that Donald Trump may consider the very fact of the beginning of direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to be a success. Further course of events, according to the administration, should be decided without the direct participation of the United States, which will allow them to focus on other priorities.

President of Ukraine said about active communication with the USA to establish a ceasefire regime for 30 days. In case of violation of the truce, the United States threatens to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

The presidents of Finland and Norway initiated negotiations with Trump and Zelenskyy regarding the possibility of a 30-day truce. Zelenskyy thanked for the support of Ukraine.

Press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov stated that the President of the United States of America (USA) Donald Trump tried to use his influence on Ukraine to bring it closer to negotiations, but Kyiv is trying to avoid this.

