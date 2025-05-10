"On the way to Kyiv": Macron, Merz, Starmer and Tusk are heading to a meeting of the "coalition of the willing"

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have set off for Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to the German news agency DPA, accounts of politicians on social networks.

URGENT! Newly elected German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is heading to Kyiv together with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer - says the DPA post.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron have confirmed their visits to Kyiv to participate in the "coalition of willing" meeting, which will take place on Saturday, May 10.

On the way to Kyiv. For Ukraine, for Europe - signed the photo by Emmanuel Macron.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk traveled to Ukraine in a train together with the French leader.

In turn, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also announced his visit to Ukraine on his page on the social network X (Twitter).

We, the leaders of France, Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom, will be together in Kyiv in solidarity with Ukraine in the face of Russia's ongoing barbaric and illegal invasion - Merz reported.

According to him, the leaders support US President Donald Trump's call for a peace agreement.

Together with the United States, we call on Russia to agree to a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire to create space for negotiations on a just and lasting peace - wrote Merz.

He stressed that "the bloodshed must end." Russia must end its illegal aggression, and Ukraine must be given the opportunity to develop as a sovereign state within its internationally recognized borders, also for future generations.

"We will continue to expand our support for Ukraine. Until Russia agrees to a permanent ceasefire, we will continue to increase pressure on the Russian war machine," concluded the German Chancellor.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine on May 10. The meeting will discuss security guarantees and strengthening the security architecture in Europe.

