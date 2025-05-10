$41.510.07
Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire
06:38 PM • 13209 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

06:26 PM • 27856 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 30905 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 51257 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 61745 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 59649 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 63725 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

May 9, 11:44 AM • 68014 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM • 115242 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
May 9, 10:23 AM • 40151 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

"On the way to Kyiv": Macron, Merz, Starmer and Tusk are heading to a meeting of the "coalition of the willing"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 234 views

The leaders of France, Germany, Britain and Poland are traveling to Kyiv to call on the Russian Federation for a 30-day ceasefire and the start of negotiations for a just peace.

"On the way to Kyiv": Macron, Merz, Starmer and Tusk are heading to a meeting of the "coalition of the willing"

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have set off for Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to the German news agency DPA, accounts of politicians on social networks. 

URGENT! Newly elected German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is heading to Kyiv together with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer

- says the DPA post.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron have confirmed their visits to Kyiv to participate in the "coalition of willing" meeting, which will take place on Saturday, May 10. 

On the way to Kyiv. For Ukraine, for Europe

- signed the photo by Emmanuel Macron.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk traveled to Ukraine in a train together with the French leader.

In turn, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also announced his visit to Ukraine on his page on the social network X (Twitter).

We, the leaders of France, Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom, will be together in Kyiv in solidarity with Ukraine in the face of Russia's ongoing barbaric and illegal invasion

- Merz reported.

According to him, the leaders support US President Donald Trump's call for a peace agreement.

Together with the United States, we call on Russia to agree to a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire to create space for negotiations on a just and lasting peace

- wrote Merz.

He stressed that "the bloodshed must end." Russia must end its illegal aggression, and Ukraine must be given the opportunity to develop as a sovereign state within its internationally recognized borders, also for future generations. 

"We will continue to expand our support for Ukraine. Until Russia agrees to a permanent ceasefire, we will continue to increase pressure on the Russian war machine," concluded the German Chancellor.

Let us remind you

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine on May 10. The meeting will discuss security guarantees and strengthening the security architecture in Europe.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
France
United Kingdom
Germany
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Kyiv
Poland
