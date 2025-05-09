$41.510.07
Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 7624 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM • 14951 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 24167 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 16744 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 48361 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
May 9, 06:00 AM • 41590 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
May 9, 05:39 AM • 36483 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 45949 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 69168 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 99154 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14755 views

A step towards formalizing the tribunal will be taken at the meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe. Technical work on draft legal instruments has been completed.

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Next week, at the meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe in Luxembourg, the next step will be taken towards formalizing the establishment of a Special Tribunal regarding the crime of aggression against Ukraine. This is stated in the Lviv statement of the Coalition of States on the establishment of a special tribunal regarding the crime of aggression against Ukraine within the Council of Europe, which was published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reports UNN.

Those of us representing the member states of the Council of Europe look forward to the meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe in Luxembourg on May 13-14, 2025, which will be the next step towards formalizing the establishment of a Special Tribunal within the Council of Europe.

- the statement reads.

The statement also announces the completion of technical work on draft legal instruments necessary for the establishment of a special tribunal.

We welcome the completion of technical work on the draft legal instruments necessary for the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine within the Council of Europe. We reaffirm the critical importance of the Special Tribunal in administering justice by holding accountable those most responsible for this gravest international crime committed against Ukraine.

- the statement reads.

The statement notes that the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and other representatives of the participating States of the coalition emphasize that, once established, the special tribunal, in accordance with its Statute, will administer justice in full respect for international law and human rights in order to ensure accountability for the crime of aggression and to strengthen the international rule of law.

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs and other representatives of the participating States of the Coalition of States on the establishment of the special tribunal also stressed that they reaffirm their unwavering commitment to the process of establishing the special tribunal, the earliest possible start of its activities and support for its effective functioning.

"In order to expand international support for the Special Tribunal, we call on other states and international organizations to join our efforts and actively contribute to the activities of the Special Tribunal," the statement reads.

The parties in the statement also emphasized the central role of the Council of Europe in the establishment of the special tribunal and recognized the significant contribution of the European Commission and the European External Action Service, including their work on the draft agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on the establishment of a special tribunal, the draft Statute of the special tribunal and the draft extended partial agreement defining the conditions for supporting the special tribunal, including its financing and other administrative aspects.

Addition

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaya Kallas stated that Ukraine and the EU will announce the creation of a special tribunal on May 9, the purpose of which will be to prosecute Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials for organizing the invasion of Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Kaya Kallas
European Commission
Council of Europe
European Union
Luxembourg
Ukraine
