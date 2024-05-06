Russia also put Danilov, Klimkin and Groysman on the wanted list

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has put former NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov, former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin and former Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman on the wanted list. This is reported by propaganda media with reference to the website of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, UNN reports .

Details

Former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov, former head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin and former Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman are wanted "under an article of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation." However, it is not specified under which article.

Previously

The Russian Interior Ministry's wanted list contains information about the wanted list of former Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov and former Ukrainian Information Policy Minister Yuriy Stets.