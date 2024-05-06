Russia also put Danilov, Klimkin and Groysman on the wanted list

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100005 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110658 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153334 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157068 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253105 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174729 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165879 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148409 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227344 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113089 views

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 23545 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 37091 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 23988 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 30626 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 27608 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253105 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227344 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213264 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238933 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225600 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100005 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 70048 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76538 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113453 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114325 views
Russia also put Danilov, Klimkin and Groysman on the wanted list

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24542 views

Russia has put former Ukrainian government officials Oleksiy Danilov, Pavlo Klimkin and Volodymyr Groysman on the wanted list.

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has put former NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov, former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin and former Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman on the wanted list. This is reported by propaganda media with reference to the website of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, UNN reports

Details 

Former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council  Oleksiy Danilov, former head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin and former Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman are wanted "under an article of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation."  However, it is not specified under which article.

ImageImageImage

Previously 

The Russian Interior Ministry's  wanted list contains information about the wanted list of former Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov and former Ukrainian Information Policy Minister Yuriy Stets.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
oleksii-danylovAlexey Danilov
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

