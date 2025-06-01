$41.530.00
Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8
The niece of the founder of the Kobzov Circus died during a performance in Thailand

Kyiv • UNN

 946 views

28-year-old acrobat Veronika Kobzova, the niece of the founder of the Kobzov Circus, died in Thailand. She fell from a height of 15 meters during a performance.

The niece of the founder of the Kobzov Circus died during a performance in Thailand

In Thailand, 28-year-old Ukrainian acrobat Veronika Kobzova, niece of the founder of the Kobzov Circus, tragically died. He announced this on his Facebook page, writes UNN.

Details

Today, due to a tragic accident, my niece Veronika Kobzova died. She fell from a height of 15 meters. Young, beautiful, successful and such grief. Veronika, we will always remember. I love you. The whole family is grieving - the message says.

Addition

Veronika Kobzova was from Dnipropetrovsk region.

At the age of 12, she first appeared on the arena of the Kobzov Circus, founded by her uncle Mykola Kobzov, and has not stopped since. Her childhood enthusiasm grew into professional activity, and later into international recognition.

Veronika was an acrobat of the aerial genre. Her talent and technique opened the door to the world's most prestigious circus groups - Cirque du Soleil, Roncalli in Germany, numerous shows in Asia.

New Zealand volunteer Sean Le Kerns died defending Ukraine30.05.25, 17:35 • 3676 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Society News of the World
Thailand
