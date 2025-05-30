New Zealand volunteer Sean Le Kerns died defending Ukraine

During the fighting in Ukraine, a volunteer from New Zealand, Sean Le Kearns, who defended the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our state in the ranks of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, died.

This was reported by Ambassador of Ukraine to Australia Vasyl Myroshnychenko on his X page.

Details

It is with deep sadness that I received the news that Sean Le Kirns is believed to have died fighting for the freedom of Ukraine. My sincere condolences to Sean's family and friends - Myroshnychenko wrote.

Myroshnychenko also stressed that Ukraine will always be grateful to all New Zealanders, Australians and citizens of other countries who stood up to defend Ukraine.

My country is always grateful to Sean, other New Zealanders, Australians and all citizens who stand up to defend Ukraine, even at the risk of their own lives. We will always remember Sean. We will never forget him - the ambassador noted.

Addition

Latvian volunteer Mykyta Tarenov, nicknamed "Latvian", died in Ukraine. Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, this is the third Latvian volunteer who lost his life on the Ukrainian front.

According to reports, the Latvian citizen was wounded during the repulse of an enemy offensive, and died during evacuation as a result of an enemy drone strike. 40-year-old Chris Garrett from Great Britain died in the Kharkiv sector. He was involved in demining as part of the "Azov" unit, for which he was sentenced to 14 years by the occupiers.