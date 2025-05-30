New Zealand volunteer Sean Le Kerns died defending Ukraine

$41.530.06
Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 8548 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 20084 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
11:01 AM • 21738 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

10:40 AM • 25211 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 39002 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 43399 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 27134 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 28016 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 152721 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 164426 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

Glacier collapse in Switzerland highlights the risks of climate change: the trend is global and already irreversible - AP

May 30, 06:05 AM • 10105 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 25148 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 25185 views

Clash between locals and representatives of the TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the recruitment center issued a new statement

May 30, 09:00 AM • 14648 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

12:00 PM • 18161 views
The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

02:15 PM • 8186 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

01:52 PM • 9336 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

12:00 PM • 18330 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

10:40 AM • 25211 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

May 30, 08:52 AM • 39002 views
Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

12:39 PM • 5846 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 25286 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 25247 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 118017 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 110589 views
New Zealand volunteer Sean Le Kerns died defending Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1256 views

A volunteer from New Zealand, Sean Le Kerns, died during combat operations. He defended Ukraine in the ranks of the Defense Forces, as reported by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Australia.

New Zealand volunteer Sean Le Kerns died defending Ukraine

During the fighting in Ukraine, a volunteer from New Zealand, Sean Le Kearns, who defended the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our state in the ranks of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, died.

This was reported by Ambassador of Ukraine to Australia Vasyl Myroshnychenko on his X page.  

Details

It is with deep sadness that I received the news that Sean Le Kirns is believed to have died fighting for the freedom of Ukraine. My sincere condolences to Sean's family and friends

- Myroshnychenko wrote. 

Myroshnychenko also stressed that Ukraine will always be grateful to all New Zealanders, Australians and citizens of other countries who stood up to defend Ukraine.

My country is always grateful to Sean, other New Zealanders, Australians and all citizens who stand up to defend Ukraine, even at the risk of their own lives. We will always remember Sean. We will never forget him

- the ambassador noted.

Addition

Latvian volunteer Mykyta Tarenov, nicknamed "Latvian", died in Ukraine. Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, this is the third Latvian volunteer who lost his life on the Ukrainian front.

 According to reports, the Latvian citizen was wounded during the repulse of an enemy offensive, and died during evacuation as a result of an enemy drone strike. 40-year-old Chris Garrett from Great Britain died in the Kharkiv sector. He was involved in demining as part of the "Azov" unit, for which he was sentenced to 14 years by the occupiers. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarNews of the World
New Zealand
Latvia
Australia
United Kingdom
Ukraine
Kharkiv
