Italy arrests suspects in Hamas financing under the guise of fundraising for Palestinian civilians

$41.930.00
49.430.00
ukenru
08:03 PM • 5820 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
07:34 PM • 12089 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
05:54 PM • 14412 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
December 27, 03:52 PM • 14377 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
December 27, 01:53 PM • 15419 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat workVideo
December 27, 11:54 AM • 16222 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 37686 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 37545 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 96939 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 49351 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
7.5m/s
91%
734mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine synchronized sanctions with Great Britain: the list includes citizens of the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan, Singapore, and New ZealandDecember 27, 01:30 PM • 5554 views
Man dies in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi TCC in Odesa region: detailsDecember 27, 01:39 PM • 11989 views
New York prepares for powerful storm: hundreds of flights canceledDecember 27, 02:18 PM • 4596 views
"The real opposition of the Russian Federation is fighting": the CPD reacted to the death of RDK commander KapustinDecember 27, 03:11 PM • 4972 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" company08:41 PM • 16942 views
Publications
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" company08:41 PM • 16948 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 49289 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 96942 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 41719 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 71362 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Mark Carney
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Canada
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 17605 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 49289 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 20539 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 19954 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It QuitsDecember 26, 01:37 PM • 21479 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander

Italy arrests suspects in Hamas financing under the guise of fundraising for Palestinian civilians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

Nine people have been arrested in Italy on suspicion of collecting 7 million euros under the guise of humanitarian aid, which was actually transferred to Hamas militants. More than 70% of the donations went to finance Hamas' military wing and support the families of terrorists.

Italy arrests suspects in Hamas financing under the guise of fundraising for Palestinian civilians

In Italy, police arrested nine people suspected of collecting approximately 7 million euros under the guise of humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians, but in fact, the funds were transferred to Hamas militants. This was reported on December 27 by BBC, writes UNN.

According to the investigation, more than 70% of the collected donations went to finance the military wing of the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, as well as to support the families of suicide bombers and those detained for terrorist activities.

Police made arrests and seized assets worth over €8 million. The counter-terrorism police and financial units of Italy were responsible for the operation.

The investigation began after the Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023. Investigators found that the fundraising network had its headquarters in Genoa and a branch in Milan.

Among those arrested is Mohammad Hannoun, president of the Palestinian Association in Italy, who previously denied involvement in financing Hamas. Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi emphasized the need to observe the presumption of innocence at this stage of the investigation.

Yevhen Tsarenko

News of the World
Search
Israel
charity
Milan
Italy