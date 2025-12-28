Italy arrests suspects in Hamas financing under the guise of fundraising for Palestinian civilians

In Italy, police arrested nine people suspected of collecting approximately 7 million euros under the guise of humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians, but in fact, the funds were transferred to Hamas militants. This was reported on December 27 by BBC, writes UNN.

According to the investigation, more than 70% of the collected donations went to finance the military wing of the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, as well as to support the families of suicide bombers and those detained for terrorist activities.

Police made arrests and seized assets worth over €8 million. The counter-terrorism police and financial units of Italy were responsible for the operation.

The investigation began after the Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023. Investigators found that the fundraising network had its headquarters in Genoa and a branch in Milan.

Among those arrested is Mohammad Hannoun, president of the Palestinian Association in Italy, who previously denied involvement in financing Hamas. Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi emphasized the need to observe the presumption of innocence at this stage of the investigation.