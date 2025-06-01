$41.530.00
Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8
Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

A Russian military train heading to Crimea exploded in the Zaporizhzhia region

Kyiv • UNN

A Russian freight train with fuel and military cargo was blown up in the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region. According to intelligence, the explosion disrupted the logistical route of the occupiers.

A Russian military train heading to Crimea exploded in the Zaporizhzhia region

In the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, a Russian freight train was blown up, which, according to Ukrainian military intelligence, was transporting fuel and military cargo to Crimea. This was reported by BILD, writes UNN.

Details

According to the information, the incident occurred on the evening of May 31. As a result of the explosion, fuel tanks and freight cars derailed. According to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, it was a military depot heading towards the annexed Crimean peninsula. According to intelligence, the explosion disrupted an important logistics transport route for the Russian military.

According to the media, Russia has not yet commented on the incident. At first, it was not possible to verify the information. The statement was made after two trains derailed in the Kursk and Bryansk regions last night as a result of the collapse of bridges.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that in the Bryansk region, 7 people died and more than 60 were injured due to the collapse of the bridge. In the Kursk region, part of the train fell on the road, injuring the driver.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyWarNews of the World
Bild
Crimea
