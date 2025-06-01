A Russian military train heading to Crimea exploded in the Zaporizhzhia region

In the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, a Russian freight train was blown up, which, according to Ukrainian military intelligence, was transporting fuel and military cargo to Crimea. This was reported by BILD, writes UNN.

Details

According to the information, the incident occurred on the evening of May 31. As a result of the explosion, fuel tanks and freight cars derailed. According to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, it was a military depot heading towards the annexed Crimean peninsula. According to intelligence, the explosion disrupted an important logistics transport route for the Russian military.

According to the media, Russia has not yet commented on the incident. At first, it was not possible to verify the information. The statement was made after two trains derailed in the Kursk and Bryansk regions last night as a result of the collapse of bridges.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that in the Bryansk region, 7 people died and more than 60 were injured due to the collapse of the bridge. In the Kursk region, part of the train fell on the road, injuring the driver.