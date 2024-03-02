$41.340.03
45.851.22
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 11022 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 30180 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 30100 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 183195 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 169782 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 169720 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 217058 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 248314 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154108 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371418 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

DIU reacts to russia's statement on readiness to hand over "bodies" from Il-76

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102700 views

The DIU said that russia's statement about its readiness to return the bodies from the downed IL-76 aircraft is nothing new, as Ukraine demanded an international investigation into the incident, but russia refused.

DIU reacts to russia's statement on readiness to hand over "bodies" from Il-76

Commenting on russia's statement about its alleged readiness to hand over the "bodies of the dead" Ukrainian military as a result of the downing of the IL-76, the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Andriy Yusov said that there was nothing new in these words. He said this  on the air of a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

It's clear that Moskalkova's words yesterday stirred up the media and this is a sensitive topic, but there was nothing new in those words. Except for the wording that Moscow seems to be ready for something. Since the plane crash, Ukraine has been conducting its own investigation and has requested an international investigation, which russia has refused

- Yusov said.

According to him, different versions are being tested.

If people died on board, there were requests for the return of the bodies. The wording that Moscow is ready to hand over is quite strange. When there is a transfer, not a statement of readiness, and all the necessary examination, study of the number, circumstances and other important points are carried out, then it will be possible to comment on something

- Yusov noted.

Appendix   

Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said against the backdrop of russian Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova's statement about russia's alleged readiness to hand over to Ukraine the "bodies of the dead" Ukrainian prisoners of war in the IL-76 crash, that once again the russian side is starting to speculate on the topic of the crash.

russia claims that it has allegedly identified the remains of 74 people killed in the crash of an Il-76 airplane near Belgorod using genetic expertise. According to the russian statement , the dead include 6 russian crew members, 3 russian military police officers and 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war.

According to NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov, there were no Ukrainian prisoners of war on the IL-76 plane that crashed near Belgorod, russia. However, Ukraine does not have enough informationwhether the prisoners who were supposed to be exchanged that day are still alive.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Alexey Danilov
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ukraine
