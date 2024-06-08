Yulia Tymoshenko put on The Wanted list in Russia

Ukrainian politician and MP Yulia Tymoshenko was put on the Wanted list in Russia. This is reported by the Russian agency TASS with reference to the database of the Ministry of internal affairs of Russia, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Russian Interior Ministry is looking for Tymoshenko under an article of the Criminal Code. However, the database does not indicate what article the search is being conducted under.

Recall that in May, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and his predecessor Petro Poroshenko were put on the Wanted list in Russia. However, their cards later disappeared from the database .

context

In addition to Zelensky and Poroshenko, a number of Ukrainian officials were put on the Wanted list in Russia . Middle commander of the ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavlyuk , former prime minister Volodymyr Groysman, ex-secretary of the national security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov and others.

In addition, in March, a court in Moscow arrested the head of the SBU Vasily Malysh in absentia for allegedly committing a terrorist act. He was put on the federal and international wanted list.

