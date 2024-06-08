ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Yulia Tymoshenko put on The Wanted list in Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50937 views

Yulia Tymoshenko, a Ukrainian politician and MP, has been put on the Wanted list in Russia by the Russian Ministry of internal affairs under an unspecified article of the Criminal Code.

Ukrainian politician and MP Yulia Tymoshenko was put on the Wanted list in Russia. This is reported by the Russian agency TASS with reference to the database of the Ministry of internal affairs of Russia, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Russian Interior Ministry is looking for Tymoshenko under an article of the Criminal Code. However, the database does not indicate what article the search is being conducted under.

Recall that in May, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and his predecessor Petro Poroshenko were put on the Wanted list in Russia. However, their cards later disappeared from the database .

context

In addition to Zelensky and Poroshenko, a number of Ukrainian officials were put on the Wanted list in Russia . Middle commander of the ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavlyuk , former prime minister Volodymyr Groysman, ex-secretary of the national security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov and others.

In addition, in March, a court in Moscow arrested the head of the SBU Vasily Malysh in absentia for allegedly committing a terrorist act. He was put on the federal and international wanted list.

russian Interior Ministry puts deputy head of the OP Mashovets on the wanted list19.05.24, 06:25 • 80807 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
vasyl-malyukVasyl Malyuk
oleksii-danylovAlexey Danilov
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

