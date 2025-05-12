$41.550.04
In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known
Exclusive
11:05 AM • 4860 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

08:59 AM • 13804 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
08:49 AM • 19321 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

08:13 AM • 38102 views

Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

Exclusive
06:50 AM • 27819 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
06:38 AM • 33074 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Exclusive
May 12, 05:40 AM • 56700 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

May 12, 03:50 AM • 32226 views

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

May 11, 05:14 PM • 47877 views

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

May 11, 05:32 AM • 69427 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

Publications
Exclusives
"We don't grumble, the heat will come": the weather forecaster warned that the cold weather will linger

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3016 views

On May 13, rain is expected in Ukraine, with wet snow in the Carpathians, the temperature during the day is +14...+17 degrees, in the northeast +9...+12. Rain in Kyiv, +12...+14 during the day.

"We don't grumble, the heat will come": the weather forecaster warned that the cold weather will linger

Cool weather will linger in Ukraine, at night the temperature may drop to +2 degrees, rain is possible, forecaster Natalka Didenko gave the forecast for tomorrow, May 13, on Facebook, writes UNN.

Details

"Cool or even cold weather will continue in Ukraine," Didenko wrote.

According to the forecaster, tomorrow, May 13, the maximum air temperature during the day will be +14...+17 degrees, and in Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv regions only +9...+12 degrees. "The nights will be even colder, some unbearable +2...+7 degrees," she noted.

"The good thing about this synoptic case is that cloudy weather with periodic rains will prevail almost everywhere, so it is the clouds and increased air humidity that will prevent frosts from breaking through to us," Didenko noted.

So, according to her, rain is expected on May 13, with wet snow in the Carpathians, only in the southeast of Ukraine without significant precipitation.

Rain is expected in Kyiv tomorrow, +3+6 degrees at night, +12+14 degrees during the day.

"It will be cold both outside and at home, so we warm up with movement, running, we don't hide down jackets, we wear hats in our pockets, we surround ourselves with cats, blankets and go to cultural, sports, lecture halls where people gather. Together it's warmer, cozier, and more interesting. Don't grumble, the heat will definitely come," Didenko wrote.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWeather and environment
Ukraine
Kyiv
Kharkiv
