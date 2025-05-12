"We don't grumble, the heat will come": the weather forecaster warned that the cold weather will linger

Cool weather will linger in Ukraine, at night the temperature may drop to +2 degrees, rain is possible, forecaster Natalka Didenko gave the forecast for tomorrow, May 13, on Facebook, writes UNN.

Details

"Cool or even cold weather will continue in Ukraine," Didenko wrote.

According to the forecaster, tomorrow, May 13, the maximum air temperature during the day will be +14...+17 degrees, and in Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv regions only +9...+12 degrees. "The nights will be even colder, some unbearable +2...+7 degrees," she noted.

"The good thing about this synoptic case is that cloudy weather with periodic rains will prevail almost everywhere, so it is the clouds and increased air humidity that will prevent frosts from breaking through to us," Didenko noted.

So, according to her, rain is expected on May 13, with wet snow in the Carpathians, only in the southeast of Ukraine without significant precipitation.

Rain is expected in Kyiv tomorrow, +3+6 degrees at night, +12+14 degrees during the day.

"It will be cold both outside and at home, so we warm up with movement, running, we don't hide down jackets, we wear hats in our pockets, we surround ourselves with cats, blankets and go to cultural, sports, lecture halls where people gather. Together it's warmer, cozier, and more interesting. Don't grumble, the heat will definitely come," Didenko wrote.