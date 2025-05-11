Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

Actress Lily Collins returned to the filming of "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter in her arms. This is reported by the Daily Mail, writes UNN.

It is reported that it has been only four months since Lily Collins announced the birth of her first child, calling her daughter "the center of our world." And, it seems, she keeps her word: the baby is now literally at the center of her filming process for the new season of "Emily in Paris."

In new exclusive photos, the 36-year-old actress, dressed in a blue and white floral print pantsuit for the role, shines as she holds her daughter in her arms between takes.

The child attracted the admiring glances of the actors and crew of the popular Netflix series, including Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who plays Emily's boss Sylvie.

The actress's husband, 41-year-old director Charlie McDowell, son of the legendary Malcolm McDowell, was also nearby. He watched the process closely and was ready to help with parenting duties - he even kept a muslin diaper at the ready.

Earlier, the Daily Mail reported that the star of the series "Emily in Paris" Lily Collins and her husband Charlie McDowell became parents for the first time. The child was born to a surrogate mother.