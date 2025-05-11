Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

$41.510.00
Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details
May 11, 05:32 AM • 12958 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 67844 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 9, 06:38 PM • 62277 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 90263 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 56729 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 70559 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 74217 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 64241 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 66314 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

Popular news

The first alert after Putin's "ceasefire" was announced in Kyiv

May 11, 03:01 AM • 15184 views

Explosions heard in Kyiv: enemy attacks with drones, air defense is working

May 11, 03:44 AM • 41126 views

A Ukrainian man was found dead in a hotel in Krakow

May 11, 04:34 AM • 14888 views

Hungary has postponed the start of negotiations with Ukraine regarding national minorities

May 11, 05:01 AM • 3902 views

Five houses were damaged in the Kyiv region as a result of the morning attack, one person was injured - OVA

May 11, 06:21 AM • 12763 views
Publications

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 37297 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 146421 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 157679 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 140005 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 200733 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Tusk

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

United Kingdom

France

UNN Lite

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

12:16 PM • 498 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 18252 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 48933 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 55660 views
Actual

YouTube

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Lily Collins has returned to filming the series "Emily in Paris" four months after the birth of her daughter, whom she called "the center of the world." Her husband, director Charlie McDowell, supported her on set.

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

Actress Lily Collins returned to the filming of "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter in her arms. This is reported by the Daily Mail, writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that it has been only four months since Lily Collins announced the birth of her first child, calling her daughter "the center of our world." And, it seems, she keeps her word: the baby is now literally at the center of her filming process for the new season of "Emily in Paris."

In new exclusive photos, the 36-year-old actress, dressed in a blue and white floral print pantsuit for the role, shines as she holds her daughter in her arms between takes.

The child attracted the admiring glances of the actors and crew of the popular Netflix series, including Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who plays Emily's boss Sylvie.

The actress's husband, 41-year-old director Charlie McDowell, son of the legendary Malcolm McDowell, was also nearby. He watched the process closely and was ready to help with parenting duties - he even kept a muslin diaper at the ready.

Let us remind you

Earlier, the Daily Mail reported that the star of the series "Emily in Paris" Lily Collins and her husband Charlie McDowell became parents for the first time. The child was born to a surrogate mother.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Netflix
