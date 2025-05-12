$41.550.04
EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets
08:59 AM • 3428 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
08:49 AM • 10221 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

08:13 AM • 22386 views

Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

Exclusive
06:50 AM • 20285 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
06:38 AM • 27161 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Exclusive
05:40 AM • 46669 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

May 12, 03:50 AM • 30511 views

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

May 11, 05:14 PM • 46473 views

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

May 11, 05:32 AM • 68173 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM • 84766 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

Publications
Exclusives
The Russian group that "slipped" across the Oskil River is not capable of active assault actions - spokesman of the OSUV "Khortytsia"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1716 views

The Russian group across the Oskil River is not capable of active assault actions due to the impossibility of effective supply. The occupiers cannot build a crossing due to fire damage.

The Russian group that "slipped" across the Oskil River is not capable of active assault actions - spokesman of the OSUV "Khortytsia"

The Russian group, which is currently behind the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region, is not capable of active assault actions, because the occupiers cannot effectively supply shells and fuel there. This was stated by the spokesman of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" Viktor Tregubov on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

They crawled across the river (Oskil – ed.) when it was frozen, when they could do it on the ice. But they cannot effectively supply shells and fuel across the river when it no longer has ice. Therefore, the group they now have behind the river is not capable of active assault actions, but they would like it to be capable and support the attack towards Kupyansk, just from a different direction.

- said Tregubov.

According to him, the Russians cannot build a crossing over the river, because they are immediately subjected to fire damage.

To do this, they needed to build something like a dam, or throw an effective pontoon crossing that would last for some time. This is not happening, they are not capable of it, because they are immediately subjected to fire damage.

- said Tregubov.

Spokesperson for the "Khortytsia" OSG on the situation in the Kupyansk area: RF is pressing from three sides20.04.25, 12:35 • 15350 views

Addition

In April, the commander of the "Terra" unit within the 3rd Assault Brigade, Mykola Volokhov reported that after the Ukrainian military repelled the village of Nadiya, the Russian occupiers increased the number of reserves. The enemy is concentrating forces in the Kharkiv region.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Kharkiv Oblast
Kupyansk
