The Russian group that "slipped" across the Oskil River is not capable of active assault actions - spokesman of the OSUV "Khortytsia"

The Russian group, which is currently behind the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region, is not capable of active assault actions, because the occupiers cannot effectively supply shells and fuel there. This was stated by the spokesman of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" Viktor Tregubov on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

They crawled across the river (Oskil – ed.) when it was frozen, when they could do it on the ice. But they cannot effectively supply shells and fuel across the river when it no longer has ice. Therefore, the group they now have behind the river is not capable of active assault actions, but they would like it to be capable and support the attack towards Kupyansk, just from a different direction. - said Tregubov.

According to him, the Russians cannot build a crossing over the river, because they are immediately subjected to fire damage.

To do this, they needed to build something like a dam, or throw an effective pontoon crossing that would last for some time. This is not happening, they are not capable of it, because they are immediately subjected to fire damage. - said Tregubov.

Addition

In April, the commander of the "Terra" unit within the 3rd Assault Brigade, Mykola Volokhov reported that after the Ukrainian military repelled the village of Nadiya, the Russian occupiers increased the number of reserves. The enemy is concentrating forces in the Kharkiv region.