Spokesperson for the "Khortytsia" OSG on the situation in the Kupyansk area: RF is pressing from three sides

Russian occupiers are trying to pressure Kup'yansk in the Kharkiv region from three sides, including from the north. The enemy has not approached the city itself, but is trying very hard. Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the OSGS "Khortytsia", announced this on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

In the Kup'yansk area, there are three sides from which they (Russians – ed.) are pressuring. This is an attempt to establish a stable crossing over the Oskil River, this is pressure on the city of Kup'yansk itself – an attempt to pressure it from the north. They have not yet approached the city itself, but are trying very hard. Also, in the east, on the border of the directions, they are trying to cross the Chоrnyi Zherebets River and pressure the (settlement – ed.) Borova. Therefore, they are trying to create another point of effort there - said Viktor Tregubov.

Addition

Tregubov reported that in the area of Kotlyne and to the west of it, on the Pokrovsk direction of the Donetsk region, Russian occupiers are slightly retreating.

On April 19, it was reported that Russians massively struck Kup'yansk from the air, dropping 10 KABs.

