Spokesperson for the "Khortytsia" OSG on the situation in the Kupyansk area: RF is pressing from three sides

$41.380.00
47.000.00
ukenru
The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn
06:46 AM • 9868 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM • 22811 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 06:41 PM • 27411 views

Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition

April 19, 03:10 PM • 34717 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 41469 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 27770 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 22816 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 19625 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 80797 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 85959 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Погода
+24°
3.3m/s
18%
748 mm
Popular news

Looting on an industrial scale: the occupiers boast about the "successes" of the Mariupol port

April 20, 01:45 AM • 11737 views

Israel has no choice but to continue the war in Gaza – Netanyahu

April 20, 03:42 AM • 15752 views

10G internet launched in China: speed up to 10 thousand Mbps

April 20, 04:27 AM • 5656 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

06:00 AM • 12523 views

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

09:03 AM • 4476 views
Publications

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

09:03 AM • 4606 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

06:00 AM • 12580 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 20, 03:00 AM • 22811 views

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 34977 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 35423 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Antonio Tajani

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 41469 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 29778 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 31714 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 32848 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 66657 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

TikTok

The Washington Post

Spokesperson for the "Khortytsia" OSG on the situation in the Kupyansk area: RF is pressing from three sides

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1678 views

According to the spokesperson for the "Khortytsia" OSG, the enemy is pressing on Kupyansk from three directions. The occupiers are trying to force the Oskil, Chorniy Zherebets, and reach the city from the north, but have not yet approached closely.

Spokesperson for the "Khortytsia" OSG on the situation in the Kupyansk area: RF is pressing from three sides

Russian occupiers are trying to pressure Kup'yansk in the Kharkiv region from three sides, including  from the north. The enemy has not approached the city itself, but is trying very hard. Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the OSGS "Khortytsia", announced this on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

In the Kup'yansk area, there are three sides from which they (Russians – ed.) are pressuring. This is an attempt to establish a stable crossing over the Oskil River, this is pressure on the city of Kup'yansk itself – an attempt to pressure it from the north. They have not yet approached the city itself, but are trying very hard. Also, in the east, on the border of the directions, they are trying to cross the Chоrnyi Zherebets River and pressure the (settlement – ed.) Borova. Therefore, they are trying to create another point of effort there

- said Viktor Tregubov.

Addition

Tregubov reported that in the area of Kotlyne and to the west of it, on the Pokrovsk direction of the Donetsk region, Russian occupiers are slightly retreating.

On April 19, it was reported that Russians massively struck Kup'yansk from the air, dropping 10 KABs.

The occupiers are constantly trying to establish a crossing over the Oskil River in Kharkiv region - Tregubov02.04.25, 15:10 • 20386 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$84,548.40
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,591.77