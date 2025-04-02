The occupiers are constantly trying to establish a crossing over the Oskil River in Kharkiv region - Tregubov
Kyiv • UNN
The Russians continue to try to establish pontoon crossings over the Oskil River in Kharkiv region. Their goal is to transfer more forces to the western bank.
Russian occupiers are constantly trying to establish new pontoon crossings over the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region. The Defense Forces are destroying everything, but the goal of the Russian Federation is to throw as many forces as possible to the western bank. This was stated by the spokesman of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" Viktor Tregubov on the telethon on Thursday, reports UNN.
Tregubov noted that the Russians are trying to establish a crossing over the Oskil River despite the fact that Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the enemy crossing vehicle the other day.
They are constantly trying. They are constantly trying to build new pontoons, there is no secret here. Our people are constantly destroying everything, but the Russians have one goal - to throw as many forces as possible to the western bank
Deputy commander of the 429th separate regiment of unmanned systems "Achilles" Oles Malyarevich reported that part of the territory near Dvorichna in the Kharkiv region was de-occupied. These were very important, but small operations of the Defense Forces.