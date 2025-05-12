$41.550.04
46.750.13
ukenru
Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners
02:27 PM • 6774 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
01:28 PM • 10529 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 15321 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
12:34 PM • 18338 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
11:05 AM • 22886 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM • 30535 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
May 12, 08:49 AM • 31741 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

May 12, 08:13 AM • 64276 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

Exclusive
May 12, 06:50 AM • 33745 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
May 12, 06:38 AM • 36615 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.9m/s
34%
747mm
Popular news

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

May 12, 05:48 AM • 51359 views

Britain will present new sanctions against the Russian Federation at a meeting of European ministers

May 12, 06:36 AM • 27137 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 50284 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 79586 views

Britain plans to join EU forces under new security pact - The Times

May 12, 07:26 AM • 33910 views
Publications

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

02:27 PM • 6774 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 08:13 AM • 64276 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 80040 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 74111 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 96397 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Kaya Kallas

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 50633 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 36196 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 43041 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 123576 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 70916 views
Actual

Boeing 747

Cryptocurrency

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8376 views

The political scientist stated that Olena Duma's public position regarding the ARMA reform, after the support of the G7, discredits her. Experts believe that Duma is blocking the reform in order to maintain influence.

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

The public position of Olena Duma, head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, regarding draft law No. 12374-d on reforming the system of managing seized assets, after its support by international partners, finally discredits her as a leader. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive comment to UNN by political scientist Serhiy Shabovta.

This (Duma's public position - ed.) indicates a loss of confidence in the agency and its leader. You and I have repeatedly talked about the fact that the current activities of ARMA, its leadership, are so focused and oriented towards all corruption schemes. They act outside the law, simply mocking all norms. And it is clear that the head of the agency herself heads this all 

- the expert noted.

In his opinion, neglecting the position of the G7 ambassadors at such a difficult time is unacceptable, because it concerns the international authority of Ukraine.

The civilized world – it analyzes and sees everything. ARMA's activities are not unnoticed by them. They see from which organization such powerful leaks of certain corrupt actions come... On the one hand, we are all shouting that we are supposedly for the values ​​of the European Union, but with every such step that the head of ARMA takes, we distance ourselves from this 

- Shabovta emphasized.

Context

Earlier, the ambassadors of the G7 countries spoke out with a public statement in which they supported the speedy adoption of draft law No. 12374-d on the reform of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency. However, the head of ARMA, Olena Duma, once again opposed the document — even after a signal of support from international partners. She stated that the agency is preparing a "new, agreed draft law", although the current version has already been supported by the parliament in the first reading.

The head of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee, Anastasia Radina, thanked the ambassadors for their support and noted that the committee is working on the adoption of draft law No. 12374-d for the second reading. She reminded that the document provides for an independent audit of ARMA, a new competitive procedure for the election of the head, and a significant improvement in the management system of seized assets.

Let us remind you

Olena Duma has repeatedly criticized draft law No. 12374-d on the reform of ARMA, which has already been supported by the parliament in the first reading. She stated that the document "contains politically motivated norms" and "may harm the entire anti-corruption infrastructure." At the same time, she herself calls her work in ARMA a "real breakthrough". At the same time, the head of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee, Anastasia Radina, believes that Olena Duma and her colleagues "deliberately spread false information" about the draft law on the reform of ARMA in order to preserve the existing inefficient system.

Transparency International Ukraine actually supported Anastasia Radina's position and stated that the resistance of the head of ARMA, Olena Duma, is nothing more than a reluctance to get rid of levers of influence. Anti-corruption experts conducted a content analysis of ARMA's public communication and came to the conclusion that instead of a constructive dialogue on reforming the institution, the agency built a campaign to discredit draft law No. 12374-d on changing the management system of seized property and avoids any public recognition of its own mistakes.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Ukraine
Brent
$65.71
Bitcoin
$104,306.10
S&P 500
$5,805.50
Tesla
$315.03
Газ TTF
$36.00
Золото
$3,244.46
Ethereum
$2,559.07