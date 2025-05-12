Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

Pop diva Beyoncé got into a curious situation during one of the concerts of her Cowboy Carter tour, which already had problems with ticket sales.

This is reported by Daily Mail, writes UNN.

Details

According to the media, the incident on stage occurred against the background of legal claims against the singer: Beyoncé allegedly received a letter demanding that she stop illegally using images of one of the concert venues as part of the Cowboy Carter tour. The tour itself is also accompanied by difficulties in selling tickets, in particular for shows in Los Angeles, Chicago and London.

During her performance at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Beyoncé made a theatrical pause to sit on a massive golden "throne". At this point, the robot bartender was supposed to effectively fill the singer's glass with alcohol, but missed and simply poured everything on her golden chair.

It was assumed that Beyoncé would then take a sip of her drink and grab the TV remote, as if wanting to turn it on before falling asleep.

However, the singer just looked surprised and embarrassed when she briefly raised her glass and realized it was empty. Despite the curiosity, the artist remained composed and confidently continued the performance.

Beyoncé really wanted to laugh... she looked at the robot like it wasn't a robot", wrote an X user who posted the video."Beyonce is so unserious - wrote another person in the replies.

