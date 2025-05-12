Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

$41.550.04
This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey
03:56 PM • 2690 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

03:48 PM • 7920 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

03:00 PM • 16727 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

02:27 PM • 22960 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
01:28 PM • 17786 views

"This is a blow to international trust in ARMA": expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 21002 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
12:34 PM • 22920 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
11:05 AM • 24972 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM • 31844 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
May 12, 08:49 AM • 32083 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Britain will present new sanctions against the Russian Federation at a meeting of European ministers

May 12, 06:36 AM • 33646 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 59577 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 92112 views

Britain plans to join EU forces under new security pact - The Times

May 12, 07:26 AM • 40549 views

Over 4.26 million Ukrainians used temporary protection status in the EU as of March 2025

11:10 AM • 31058 views
Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

03:00 PM • 16731 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

02:27 PM • 22963 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 08:13 AM • 71361 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 92836 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 80321 views
Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

03:03 PM • 6582 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 60115 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 38900 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 45474 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 125867 views
Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6296 views

During the Cowboy Carter tour, Beyoncé had a mishap: a robot bartender spilled a drink on the throne instead of into a glass. The tour is also accompanied by difficulties with ticket sales and legal claims.

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

Pop diva Beyoncé got into a curious situation during one of the concerts of her Cowboy Carter tour, which already had problems with ticket sales.

This is reported by Daily Mail, writes UNN.

Details 

According to the media, the incident on stage occurred against the background of legal claims against the singer: Beyoncé allegedly received a letter demanding that she stop illegally using images of one of the concert venues as part of the Cowboy Carter tour. The tour itself is also accompanied by difficulties in selling tickets, in particular for shows in Los Angeles, Chicago and London.

During her performance at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Beyoncé made a theatrical pause to sit on a massive golden "throne".  At this point, the robot bartender was supposed to effectively fill the singer's glass with alcohol, but missed and simply poured everything on her golden chair.

It was assumed that Beyoncé would then take a sip of her drink and grab the TV remote, as if wanting to turn it on before falling asleep.

 However, the singer just looked surprised and embarrassed when she briefly raised her glass and realized it was empty. Despite the curiosity, the artist remained composed and confidently continued the performance.

Beyoncé really wanted to laugh... she looked at the robot like it wasn't a robot", wrote an X user who posted the video."Beyonce is so unserious

- wrote another person in the replies.

Coachella called "worse than Fyre Festival" after 12-hour wait in queues12.04.25, 12:40 • 3956 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

