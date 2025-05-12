Kremlin spokesman Peskov said that the language of ultimatums is unacceptable for Moscow

$41.550.04
The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office
01:00 PM • 2900 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

12:34 PM • 10428 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

11:05 AM • 15544 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

08:59 AM • 24310 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

08:49 AM • 28453 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

08:13 AM • 54937 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 06:50 AM • 33245 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

May 12, 06:38 AM • 36039 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

May 12, 05:40 AM • 67150 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

May 12, 03:50 AM • 32640 views

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

08:13 AM • 54935 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 66170 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
May 12, 05:40 AM • 67147 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 89662 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
May 9, 11:02 AM • 196371 views
Kremlin spokesman Peskov said that the language of ultimatums is unacceptable for Moscow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3568 views

Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia is serious about finding ways to resolve the situation in Ukraine, but rejects ultimatums. He stressed his readiness for negotiations without preconditions.

Kremlin spokesman Peskov said that the language of ultimatums is unacceptable for Moscow

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is seriously determined to seriously seek ways for a long-term settlement in Ukraine, and added that the language of ultimatums is unacceptable for Moscow. This is reported by Russian "Media", reports UNN.

Details

As you know, summarizing the festive celebrations in Moscow dedicated to May 9, numerous meetings and negotiations with our foreign guests, the President of Russia made a statement. In this statement, in particular, he clearly and unequivocally stated our position on the resumption of direct negotiations in Istanbul without any preconditions. The same direct negotiations that were interrupted by the Ukrainian side in 2022. This approach, aimed precisely at finding a real diplomatic solution to the "Ukrainian crisis", finding ways to eliminate the root causes of the conflict and establishing a lasting peace, was met with understanding and support from the leaders of many states 

- Peskov said.

He also stated that the position of US President Donald Trump, who called on Ukraine to immediately, without any conditions, take part in the meeting proposed by Russia, is now known.

In yesterday's telephone conversation, Turkish President Erdogan confirmed his willingness to do everything to organize negotiations. That's all I can say about this story today. In general, we are determined to seriously search for ways to achieve a long-term peaceful settlement

- Peskov added.

In addition, he stated that it is impossible to speak with Russia in the language of ultimatums.

We already heard this warning the day before yesterday. If you remember. They were also voiced in a rather ultimatum form. Such language of ultimatums is unacceptable for Russia. It doesn't fit. You can't talk to Russia in that language

- said the Kremlin spokesman.

Let's remind

The German government, in coordination with European partners, intends to prepare sanctions against Russia if Moscow does not comply with the ceasefire requirements.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on May 11 stated that he expects a ceasefire from the Russian Federation from May 12, and that he will personally wait for Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15.

Later in the evening, Putin responded to the conditions. And although he did not accept the ceasefire proposal, he said he was ready to start direct negotiations with Ukraine on Thursday.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Germany
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
