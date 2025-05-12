Kremlin spokesman Peskov said that the language of ultimatums is unacceptable for Moscow

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is seriously determined to seriously seek ways for a long-term settlement in Ukraine, and added that the language of ultimatums is unacceptable for Moscow. This is reported by Russian "Media", reports UNN.

Details

As you know, summarizing the festive celebrations in Moscow dedicated to May 9, numerous meetings and negotiations with our foreign guests, the President of Russia made a statement. In this statement, in particular, he clearly and unequivocally stated our position on the resumption of direct negotiations in Istanbul without any preconditions. The same direct negotiations that were interrupted by the Ukrainian side in 2022. This approach, aimed precisely at finding a real diplomatic solution to the "Ukrainian crisis", finding ways to eliminate the root causes of the conflict and establishing a lasting peace, was met with understanding and support from the leaders of many states - Peskov said.

He also stated that the position of US President Donald Trump, who called on Ukraine to immediately, without any conditions, take part in the meeting proposed by Russia, is now known.

In yesterday's telephone conversation, Turkish President Erdogan confirmed his willingness to do everything to organize negotiations. That's all I can say about this story today. In general, we are determined to seriously search for ways to achieve a long-term peaceful settlement - Peskov added.

In addition, he stated that it is impossible to speak with Russia in the language of ultimatums.

We already heard this warning the day before yesterday. If you remember. They were also voiced in a rather ultimatum form. Such language of ultimatums is unacceptable for Russia. It doesn't fit. You can't talk to Russia in that language - said the Kremlin spokesman.

Let's remind

The German government, in coordination with European partners, intends to prepare sanctions against Russia if Moscow does not comply with the ceasefire requirements.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on May 11 stated that he expects a ceasefire from the Russian Federation from May 12, and that he will personally wait for Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15.

Later in the evening, Putin responded to the conditions. And although he did not accept the ceasefire proposal, he said he was ready to start direct negotiations with Ukraine on Thursday.