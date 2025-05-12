EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

The European Union will additionally allocate 900 million euros for the purchase of weapons and ammunition for Ukraine from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets, Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service Charles Fries announced in Brussels on Monday at the opening of the Second EU-Ukraine Defense Industry Forum, UNN reports.

"On Friday, Kaja Kallas announced that the EU will invest 1 billion euros in the defense industry of Ukraine. Last week, contracts were signed in Lviv, and now the money will be invested in the advanced Ukrainian defense industry, for example, in the production of drones and missiles," said a representative of the European Commission.

"But that's not all. In the next two weeks, we will also spend an additional 900 million euros on the purchase of weapons and ammunition for Ukraine, and all this will be financed from the excess profits from frozen Russian assets," Fries said.

Thus, according to him, "the EU provides 3.3 billion euros to support Ukraine and its defense industry."

