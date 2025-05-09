Shmyhal confirmed one billion euros from the EU for defense: what else he discussed with Kallas

$41.510.07
War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive
07:57 AM • 9312 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 14084 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
05:39 AM • 19330 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 31378 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 58427 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 93932 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 145715 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
May 8, 12:19 PM • 110724 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

May 8, 12:11 PM • 110818 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 179254 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news

Tribunal over Putin: On May 9, the European Union will announce a historic decision

May 8, 11:04 PM • 19115 views

Trump assured Merz that he would support Europe's efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine

May 9, 12:19 AM • 15202 views

The US may reduce tariffs after successful negotiations with China: details

02:29 AM • 19029 views

Ukraine will be hit by heavy rains with thunderstorms: weather forecast for today

02:49 AM • 9234 views

Magnetic Alphabet Day and Europe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 9

03:30 AM • 17554 views
Publications

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

07:57 AM • 9312 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 107908 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 127893 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 179254 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

May 8, 10:52 AM • 140396 views
Shmyhal confirmed one billion euros from the EU for defense: what else he discussed with Kallas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

Following the meeting in Lviv, the EU will allocate 1 billion euros to the Ukrainian defense industry. They also discussed the 17th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation and the confiscation of Russian assets.

Shmyhal confirmed one billion euros from the EU for defense: what else he discussed with Kallas

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal confirmed the European Union's initiative to allocate EUR 1 billion for the defense industry of Ukraine following a meeting in Lviv with EU High Representative Kaya Kallas, where he also expressed hope for the earliest possible agreement and approval of the bloc's 17th package of sanctions against Russia, UNN writes.

Details

"A busy and friendly meeting with EU High Representative Kaya Kallas in Lviv. It is important and symbolic that on Europe Day, European partners are shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine. We discussed a wide range of issues, including the situation on the front and defense needs," said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who reported on a visit to Lviv together with European officials on Europe Day.

We are grateful for the initiative to allocate EUR 1 billion to the Ukrainian defense industry, as well as for the initiative to increase military support for Ukraine in 2025.

- the Prime Minister noted in Telegram.

EU will allocate €1 billion to Ukraine for the defense industry - Kallas08.05.25, 17:35 • 7112 views

The Ukrainian side also expects that the provisions on the new SAFE instrument will be approved in the near future. "This will allow Ukraine to participate in joint procurement of necessary defense products together with EU member states both on the European market and directly from Ukrainian manufacturers," Shmyhal explained.

Shmyhal: EU White Paper on Defence opens up new opportunities for Ukraine08.05.25, 19:02 • 9578 views

Separately, they touched upon the topic of sanctions against Russia. We expect that the 17th package will be agreed and approved by European countries as soon as possible. It is necessary to increase pressure on the aggressor in order to force him to peace.

- Shmyhal wrote.

Kyiv, according to him, also expects further work on the confiscation of frozen Russian assets and their channeling to the needs of Ukraine.

Kallas named the expected deadlines for the adoption of the 17th package of EU sanctions against Russia 08.05.25, 17:58 • 8552 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Kaya Kallas
European Union
Denis Shmyhal
Lviv
