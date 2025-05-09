Shmyhal confirmed one billion euros from the EU for defense: what else he discussed with Kallas

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal confirmed the European Union's initiative to allocate EUR 1 billion for the defense industry of Ukraine following a meeting in Lviv with EU High Representative Kaya Kallas, where he also expressed hope for the earliest possible agreement and approval of the bloc's 17th package of sanctions against Russia, UNN writes.

"A busy and friendly meeting with EU High Representative Kaya Kallas in Lviv. It is important and symbolic that on Europe Day, European partners are shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine. We discussed a wide range of issues, including the situation on the front and defense needs," said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who reported on a visit to Lviv together with European officials on Europe Day.

We are grateful for the initiative to allocate EUR 1 billion to the Ukrainian defense industry, as well as for the initiative to increase military support for Ukraine in 2025. - the Prime Minister noted in Telegram.

The Ukrainian side also expects that the provisions on the new SAFE instrument will be approved in the near future. "This will allow Ukraine to participate in joint procurement of necessary defense products together with EU member states both on the European market and directly from Ukrainian manufacturers," Shmyhal explained.

Separately, they touched upon the topic of sanctions against Russia. We expect that the 17th package will be agreed and approved by European countries as soon as possible. It is necessary to increase pressure on the aggressor in order to force him to peace. - Shmyhal wrote.

Kyiv, according to him, also expects further work on the confiscation of frozen Russian assets and their channeling to the needs of Ukraine.

