Shmyhal: EU White Paper on Defence opens up new opportunities for Ukraine

The EU White Paper on Defence opens the door for deeper integration of Ukraine into the European security policy. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal after a meeting with European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius in Telegram, UNN reports.

In particular, Shmyhal and Kubilius discussed defence and technological cooperation between Ukraine and the EU.

Ukraine welcomes the first concrete steps in the implementation of the ReArm Europe plan and the recently presented White Paper on the Future of European Defence. It is particularly important that these strategic documents open up new opportunities for strengthening cooperation with Ukraine in the security sector and integrating the defence industry of Ukraine and the EU - Shmyhal writes.

Shmyhal also noted that Ukraine is interested in participating in the new Security and Action for Europe (SAFE) instrument together with European companies. The parties discussed the development of the Ukrainian defence industry, increasing military capabilities and the current needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Emphasised the need to confiscate frozen Russian assets to channel them to strengthen our state. Discussed concrete steps to make Russia pay - added the Prime Minister.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the European Commission approved the White Paper on European Defence, as well as the ReArm Europe plan.

In particular, these measures are aimed at addressing the short-term urgency of supporting Ukraine, as well as addressing the urgent long-term need to strengthen European security and defence.

Vice-President of the European Commission - High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas stated that the White Paper on European Defence actually goes hand in hand with NATO's goals on defence capabilities.