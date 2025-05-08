Shmyhal: EU White Paper on Defence opens up new opportunities for Ukraine

$41.440.02
47.070.11
ukenru
Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 36861 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

01:00 PM • 72778 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
12:19 PM • 63224 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

12:11 PM • 68121 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

11:49 AM • 107191 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:18 AM • 83092 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

May 8, 10:52 AM • 91818 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
May 8, 08:51 AM • 41286 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

May 8, 07:53 AM • 54685 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Exclusive
May 8, 07:22 AM • 47970 views

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Погода
+11°
1.6m/s
42%
749 mm
Popular news

Will not extract any minerals: the Ministry of Economy explained how the investment fund will work under the agreement with the USA

May 8, 07:10 AM • 89210 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 162409 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 100752 views

Voting for the new Pope continues in the Vatican: details

May 8, 09:23 AM • 59113 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 80265 views
Publications

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

01:49 PM • 40489 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

12:41 PM • 49034 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:49 AM • 107133 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

May 8, 10:52 AM • 91787 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 164593 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Andrii Sybiha

Vasyl Malyuk

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Belarus

Vatican City

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 81857 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 102354 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 65111 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 95146 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 143801 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Shahed-136

YouTube

Spotify

Shmyhal: EU White Paper on Defence opens up new opportunities for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4878 views

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that the EU White Paper opens up new opportunities for Ukraine's integration into European security policy. This became known after a meeting with European Commissioner Andrius Kubilius.

Shmyhal: EU White Paper on Defence opens up new opportunities for Ukraine

The EU White Paper on Defence opens the door for deeper integration of Ukraine into the European security policy. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal after a meeting with European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, Shmyhal and Kubilius discussed defence and technological cooperation between Ukraine and the EU.

Ukraine welcomes the first concrete steps in the implementation of the ReArm Europe plan and the recently presented White Paper on the Future of European Defence. It is particularly important that these strategic documents open up new opportunities for strengthening cooperation with Ukraine in the security sector and integrating the defence industry of Ukraine and the EU

- Shmyhal writes.

Shmyhal also noted that Ukraine is interested in participating in the new Security and Action for Europe (SAFE) instrument together with European companies. The parties discussed the development of the Ukrainian defence industry, increasing military capabilities and the current needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Emphasised the need to confiscate frozen Russian assets to channel them to strengthen our state. Discussed concrete steps to make Russia pay

- added the Prime Minister.

For reference

Earlier, UNN wrote that the European Commission approved the White Paper on European Defence, as well as the ReArm Europe plan. 

In particular, these measures are aimed at addressing the short-term urgency of supporting Ukraine, as well as addressing the urgent long-term need to strengthen European security and defence.

Vice-President of the European Commission - High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas stated that the White Paper on European Defence actually goes hand in hand with NATO's goals on defence capabilities. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
Andrius Kubilius
Kaya Kallas
European Commission
NATO
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Brent
$62.88
Bitcoin
$100,750.80
S&P 500
$5,701.10
Tesla
$288.81
Газ TTF
$35.27
Золото
$3,335.84
Ethereum
$2,051.85