EU will allocate €1 billion to Ukraine for the defense industry - Kallas

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced that on May 9, the EU will allocate 1 billion euros to Ukraine to support the Ukrainian defense industry. She announced this following the results of a two-day informal meeting of foreign ministers of the bloc countries in Warsaw on Thursday, writes UNN.

Tomorrow (May 9) we are going to Ukraine and will make 1 billion available to the defense industry of Ukraine. - said EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

