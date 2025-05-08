EU will allocate €1 billion to Ukraine for the defense industry - Kallas
Kyiv • UNN
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced that on May 9, the EU will allocate 1 billion euros to Ukraine to support the Ukrainian defense industry. She announced this following the results of a two-day informal meeting of foreign ministers of the bloc countries in Warsaw on Thursday, writes UNN.
Tomorrow (May 9) we are going to Ukraine and will make 1 billion available to the defense industry of Ukraine.
Earlier
Ukraine invited EU leaders to Kyiv on May 9.
