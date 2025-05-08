$41.440.02
Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 17926 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

01:00 PM • 32270 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
12:19 PM • 37207 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

12:11 PM • 41629 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

11:49 AM • 66532 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:18 AM • 64294 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

10:52 AM • 67406 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
May 8, 08:51 AM • 39690 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

May 8, 07:53 AM • 53545 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Exclusive
May 8, 07:22 AM • 47464 views

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

EU will allocate €1 billion to Ukraine for the defense industry - Kallas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2644 views

Head of EU diplomacy Kaja Kallas stated that on May 9, the European Union will allocate 1 billion euros to Ukraine to support the defense industry. Earlier, Ukraine invited EU leaders to Kyiv on May 9.

EU will allocate €1 billion to Ukraine for the defense industry - Kallas

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced that on May 9, the EU will allocate 1 billion euros to Ukraine to support the Ukrainian defense industry. She announced this following the results of a two-day informal meeting of foreign ministers of the bloc countries in Warsaw on Thursday, writes UNN.

Tomorrow (May 9) we are going to Ukraine and will make 1 billion available to the defense industry of Ukraine.

- said EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

Earlier

Ukraine invited EU leaders to Kyiv on May 9.

EU will discuss relations with the US and the war in Ukraine at a meeting in Warsaw07.05.25, 10:44 • 5114 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Kaya Kallas
Ukraine
Kyiv
