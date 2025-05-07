$41.450.15
Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

EU will discuss relations with the US and the war in Ukraine at a meeting in Warsaw

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1058 views

EU foreign ministers will meet in Warsaw to discuss relations with the US and support for Ukraine. They will also discuss cooperation with Great Britain on defense issues.

EU will discuss relations with the US and the war in Ukraine at a meeting in Warsaw

European Union foreign ministers will meet in Warsaw on Wednesday for two days of informal talks focusing on the bloc's relations with the United States and the war in Ukraine, UNN reports, citing dpa.

Details

Donald Trump's return to the White House earlier this year has significantly changed the political winds regarding the EU, the publication writes. After a steady increase in transatlantic trade, the EU, it is noted, has become the object of Trump's unpredictable trade policy.

The bloc is reportedly still hoping to resolve the conflict through currently suspended additional tariffs on EU imports into the US worth billions of dollars through negotiations.

The EU is discussing a concession to the US to facilitate trade negotiations - Reuters22.04.25, 02:45 • 4634 views

"The consequences of the US administration's U-turn in supporting war-torn Ukraine are also on the agenda. EU ministers are expected to discuss how to strengthen Ukraine's position ahead of possible peace talks and increase pressure on Moscow,"

- the publication says.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha is expected to brief EU ministers on the latest news about Russia's war.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy will join his EU counterparts on Wednesday, amid rapid geopolitical changes that are fostering a reconciliation of relations roughly five years after Britain's departure from the bloc, the publication points out.

Talks with Lammy are expected to focus on cooperation on defense and security issues ahead of the upcoming EU-UK summit in London in late May.

Foreign ministers of EU candidate countries have been invited to participate in talks on Thursday focusing on security and hybrid threats.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
David Lammy
Andrii Sybiha
Donald Trump
European Union
United Kingdom
United States
Ukraine
