Kallas named the expected deadlines for the adoption of the 17th package of EU sanctions against Russia

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas hopes that the 17th package of sanctions against Russia will be adopted at the next EU Foreign Affairs Council. She stated this following the results of a two-day informal meeting of foreign ministers of the bloc countries in Warsaw on Thursday, writes UNN.



We are working on the 17th package of sanctions, which I hope we will be ready to adopt at the next EU Foreign Affairs Council - said EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

Let us add that, according to the schedule on the EU Council website, the next meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council is expected on May 15, then on May 20 and May 26.

The European Commission has sent the draft 17th package of sanctions against Russia to European capitals