On Tuesday, the European Commission sent a draft of the 17th package of sanctions against Russia to the capitals of the European Union. This was reported by UNN with reference to Polskie Radio.

We are not retreating from pressure on the Russian military economy through sanctions. Work on the next, 17th package has just begun. I hope it will be completed by the end of the Polish presidency - emphasized the Polish Minister for European Affairs Adam Szłapka in Strasbourg.

It is worth noting that less than two months remain until the end of the Polish presidency of the European Council.

Shlapka noted that pressure on Russia should take place in parallel with arming Ukraine in order to strengthen it before possible negotiations on a ceasefire.

Our position is clear and unchanged – Ukraine must be in a strong position to be able to negotiate a good deal and protect it after its conclusion - added the Polish minister.

What is known about the 17th package of sanctions

The 17th package of sanctions includes, among other things, a ban on the export of chemicals used in rocket engines to Russia. In addition, a number of companies, including those from Turkey, Serbia, Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates, have been subject to trade restrictions for circumventing EU sanctions.

The EU will once again put pressure on the Russian shadow fleet. We are talking about more than 100 ships that transport Russian oil at a price that exceeds the price limits, which is a violation of international sanctions.

EU щт coordinating new sanctions against the Russian Federation with the US: the idea was always this from the very beginning

The package also includes a blacklist of individuals, companies and institutions that are prohibited from entering the EU, and their assets in Europe are blocked.

Another 15 people will also be subject to sanctions, including heads of research and production companies specializing in electronic components. There are also 45 more companies of the military-industrial complex, including shipping, transport and drone companies. In total, the blacklist includes almost 2,500 individuals, companies and institutions.

Addendum

US officials have prepared President Donald Trump with a number of options to increase economic pressure on Russia, as Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not even trying to end the war in Ukraine.