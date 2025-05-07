The European Commission has sent the draft 17th package of sanctions against Russia to European capitals

$41.450.15
46.960.22
ukenru
Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions
Exclusive
03:37 PM • 18654 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
03:25 PM • 32707 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
02:38 PM • 30861 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
02:35 PM • 38840 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
01:29 PM • 36994 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
01:20 PM • 36753 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
May 7, 10:29 AM • 87437 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

May 7, 10:06 AM • 93753 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Exclusive
May 7, 09:50 AM • 87976 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

Exclusive
May 7, 09:39 AM • 80074 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Погода
+13°
2.3m/s
47%
747 mm
Popular news

Trump plans to officially rename the Persian Gulf as the Arabian Gulf during a visit to Saudi Arabia - AP

May 7, 09:13 AM • 9948 views

Von der Leyen: A bad deal with Ukraine will encourage Putin to new aggression

May 7, 09:14 AM • 14463 views

VAS Judge Halabala, with an income of 250,000 UAH per month, sued for alimony for his only son - wanted to pay 1 UAH - expert

May 7, 10:57 AM • 12867 views

In occupied Sievierodonetsk, the Kremlin's "show-off" for May 9th failed - CCD

01:08 PM • 26789 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

01:49 PM • 18919 views
Publications

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

May 7, 10:29 AM • 87430 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

May 7, 10:06 AM • 93746 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

May 7, 09:50 AM • 87970 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

May 7, 09:39 AM • 80069 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

May 7, 05:45 AM • 109879 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Yurii Ihnat

Robert Fico

Xi Jinping

Donald Trump

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

01:49 PM • 19119 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 60841 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 110753 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 107191 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 118085 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Starlink

SpaceX Starship

The European Commission has sent the draft 17th package of sanctions against Russia to European capitals

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3666 views

The European Commission has sent the draft 17th package of sanctions against Russia to EU countries. It includes restrictions on the export of chemical substances and pressure on the shadow fleet.

The European Commission has sent the draft 17th package of sanctions against Russia to European capitals

On Tuesday, the European Commission sent a draft of the 17th package of sanctions against Russia to the capitals of the European Union. This was reported by UNN with reference to Polskie Radio.

We are not retreating from pressure on the Russian military economy through sanctions. Work on the next, 17th package has just begun. I hope it will be completed by the end of the Polish presidency

- emphasized the Polish Minister for European Affairs Adam Szłapka in Strasbourg.

It is worth noting that less than two months remain until the end of the Polish presidency of the European Council.

Shlapka noted that pressure on Russia should take place in parallel with arming Ukraine in order to strengthen it before possible negotiations on a ceasefire.

Our position is clear and unchanged – Ukraine must be in a strong position to be able to negotiate a good deal and protect it after its conclusion

- added the Polish minister.

What is known about the 17th package of sanctions

The 17th package of sanctions includes, among other things, a ban on the export of chemicals used in rocket engines to Russia. In addition, a number of companies, including those from Turkey, Serbia, Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates, have been subject to trade restrictions for circumventing EU sanctions.

The EU will once again put pressure on the Russian shadow fleet. We are talking about more than 100 ships that transport Russian oil at a price that exceeds the price limits, which is a violation of international sanctions.

EU щт coordinating new sanctions against the Russian Federation with the US: the idea was always this from the very beginning02.05.25, 16:16 • 3532 views

The package also includes a blacklist of individuals, companies and institutions that are prohibited from entering the EU, and their assets in Europe are blocked.

Another 15 people will also be subject to sanctions, including heads of research and production companies specializing in electronic components. There are also 45 more companies of the military-industrial complex, including shipping, transport and drone companies. In total, the blacklist includes almost 2,500 individuals, companies and institutions.

Addendum

US officials have prepared President Donald Trump with a number of options to increase economic pressure on Russia, as Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not even trying to end the war in Ukraine.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
European Commission
Uzbekistan
Donald Trump
European Union
Serbia
United Arab Emirates
Turkey
Ukraine
Brent
$61.45
Bitcoin
$96,858.10
S&P 500
$5,629.64
Tesla
$274.48
Газ TTF
$34.53
Золото
$3,394.09
Ethereum
$1,811.66