EU щт coordinating new sanctions against the Russian Federation with the US: the idea was always this from the very beginning

Maximum EU coordination with the US on sanctions against Russia has always been the goal from the very beginning of their introduction, but specific details regarding the next package of sanctions are not yet known. This was announced during a briefing on Friday by European Commission spokespersons Olof Gill and Paola Pigno, writes UNN.

Details

"I think it is too early to go into details of what these issues you mention might look like if translated into concrete measures. (...) At the moment, I don't think there is anything specific to present to you," said European Commission spokesman Olof Gill, answering a question about synchronizing the 17th package of sanctions with the US and Ukrainian statements about intentions to synchronize the sanctions process with the EU, what this means, whether relevant negotiations have begun, and how this might differ from what was before.

At the same time, European Commission spokesperson Paola Pigno added: "From the very beginning, the idea has always been to coordinate as much as possible the various sanctions packages that we have introduced against Russia in the context of the ongoing war. The idea was that they would be as coordinated as possible with the US, and that intention remains."

Let us remind you

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot announced the day before that the EU is preparing to strike Russia with the 17th package of sanctions. And that Europeans are going to reinforce the American sanctions initiative with the 17th package of sanctions, trying to "coordinate both the content and timing of these two packages of sanctions"