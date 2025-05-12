A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

This week, the Full Moon in Scorpio will enhance intuition and the desire for change, while the conjunction of the Sun and Uranus will give impetus to renewal. What awaits representatives of all zodiac signs - especially for the readers of UNN told professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko.

The main event of the week is the Full Moon in Scorpio (May 12, 19:56 Kyiv time)

This week we are waiting for one of the most energetically saturated astrological phenomena - the Full Moon in Scorpio, which will take place on Monday, May 12. As always during the full moon, the Sun opposes the Moon. This creates a powerful energy background, enhancing emotional sensitivity, intuition and the desire to urgently change something.

The Sun in Taurus strives for stability, accumulation and harmony. The Moon in Scorpio, on the contrary, is drawn to deep transformations and internal shifts. This conflict between the desire for peace and the need for change creates tension that can push for important decisions - although this is not the best time for drastic steps - said Bazylenko.

The peculiarity of this full moon, according to the astrologer, is the conjunction of the Sun with Uranus, which makes it truly Uranian. This is a time of breakthroughs, unexpected insights, a desire for freedom and a complete reboot. Sudden turns of fate are possible - both internally and in external reality.

Tense aspects: Mercury, Pluto and Black Moon

A significant tension is formed by Mercury in Taurus, which will be in a rigid square to Pluto and forms a tau-square with the Black Moon. This can manifest as:

categorical statements;

sharp public statements;

inability to hear another point of view;

ideological conflicts;

manipulations and distortion of facts.

Be careful in negotiations and personal conversations - the week does not contribute to easy understanding. Emotional outbursts, information pressure, untruth or distortion of facts are possible. This aspect can also cause natural phenomena - minor earthquakes, gusts of wind, man-made failures - urges the astrologer.

Conjunction of the Sun and Uranus: May 17–18

The culmination of the week will be the exact conjunction of the Sun and Uranus on May 17–18. It will bring a powerful impetus for renewal, discoveries, technological leaps and unexpected solutions in social and political life.

Of particular interest will be the trine of this connection to the Moon, which will connect with Pluto the day before. This can bring:

cardinal changes in life;

awakening of inner strength;

success in technical, scientific and IT fields;

large-scale reforms or revolutionary steps.

Uranus can also show its unstable side: this week there may be power outages, failures in the Internet and other communication systems, especially closer to the weekend. These can be both local malfunctions and part of broader technical failures.

Harmony of Venus and Mars: creativity and love

Throughout the week, a favorable trine between Venus in Aries and Mars in Leo remains, which will enhance:

creative upsurge;

passionate love;

the desire for a bright, fulfilling life;

the emergence of new stars in the world of art and fashion.

This is a great time to start romantic stories, creative projects, as well as to enjoy life - Bazylenko indicated.

Moon cycles: rhythms of the week

May 12–13 (until 11:36) — Moon in Scorpio, Full Moon period. Emotions are on the verge. It is better to refrain from important decisions.

May 13 (from 11:40) – May 15 (until 23:00) — Moon in Sagittarius. Activity, communication, and the desire for impressions are increasing.

May 14 is a favorable day for love, art and finance.

May 15 — be careful with ambitions: conflicts are possible due to the tau-square with Jupiter, Saturn and Neptune.

May 15 (from 23:00) – May 18 (until 8:30) — Moon in Capricorn. Emotions become restrained, concentration increases.

Evening of May 16 — a good time for meetings, negotiations and acquaintances.

From 8:30 on May 18 — the Moon moves into Aquarius and connects with Pluto, forming a harmonious aspect to the Sun and Uranus. This is a day of deep and perhaps happy changes.

Conclusion: a week of renewal and fateful turns

"Before us is a Uranian week, full of aspects of transformation, breakthroughs and emotional depth.

We can feel a revolution in consciousness, a desire to break free from the old and move to a new level of life.

Sharp political steps, technological breakthroughs and instability are possible in the world, including difficulties with communications and technical failures.

But for each of us, this is a chance to go beyond the usual, let go of the outdated and believe in renewal.

Be attentive, but open to change. This week, fate may bring unexpected gifts", - urged Bazylenko.

Horoscope for all zodiac signs for the week of May 12–18, 2025

Aries

For you, this week will be very romantic and full of energy. You will feel inspired and want to create. The greatest opportunities will appear in the financial sphere - a solution may unexpectedly be found to launch your own business or new sources of income. However, on the day of the Full Moon, on Monday, you should be especially careful: it is better to postpone important decisions. Overall, a wonderful week full of inspiration.

Taurus

Life has been changing for a long time, and this week the changes may reach their peak. Unexpected events, turning points - all this is possible. But the main thing is to start with yourself. Get rid of everything old, outdated, put things in order in your thoughts, image, values. Write down new goals and move towards them. Your update is already on the doorstep.

Gemini

This week will open the door to deep inner transformation. It's time to get rid of fears, doubts and everything unnecessary that prevents you from moving forward. Work out your emotional state - all important changes will begin with it. It may be unstable externally, but inner cleansing will give you confidence and peace.

Crayfish

A week of deep changes in plans, new ideas and opportunities awaits you. Unexpected acquaintances with people who will become your allies, and later - true friends, are possible. Do not be afraid of transformations - jump into the new with an open heart. You are already ready for change.

Lions

This week will fill you with energy, confidence and happy coincidences. Unexpected opportunities related to career and new goals are on the horizon. Support from management or an important person is likely. Pleasant events in your personal life are also possible. The only caveat is to be softer in your statements, do not act too harshly.

Virgins

This week, a major update in your consciousness is possible. You may realize that it is time to learn something new and find interesting courses or programs. Trips abroad, meetings with foreign partners or resolution of documentary issues related to travel are also likely. A wonderful period for intellectual and life growth.

Scales

Time of change and unexpected events. There may be amazing meetings, risky but interesting decisions that will turn your life upside down. Do not be afraid to act unconventionally - success lies in the new and unusual. This is a period of reboot and great inner strength.

Scorpions

The Full Moon takes place in your sign, so be mindful of your emotions from the beginning of the week. This is a powerful time for transformation - both internal and external. New opportunities will open up through partnership - both in business and in personal life. Prolonged situations in the environment may be unexpectedly resolved.

Sagittarius

This week will be full of emotions. However, it is important to learn how to manage them, because significant updates are waiting for you - in particular in the professional sphere. A successful job change or rethinking of your path is possible. Also, if there were health problems, an unexpected and rapid improvement is now possible.

Capricorns

This week will especially affect your personal life. You will want to feel novelty in relationships or meet a new person. Do not close yourself off - open yourself to new experiences, emotions, romance. This is a source of inspiration and resource for your future goals. Pay attention to children - they can become a source of joy and good luck for you.

Aquarius

A transformational week awaits you, especially in relationships with family. Unexpected meetings with relatives, visits to parents or resolution of housing issues are possible. Moves are also possible. At the end of the week, you will get a new perspective on familiar things and a non-standard solution to problems that have not been solved for a long time.

Fish

The week will be very active in terms of information. Unexpected meetings, acquaintances, news - all this can lead to deep changes. Do not sit at home - go out to people, communicate. A particularly successful time for those who work in the field of new technologies, information, trade - success and new opportunities await you. The world is opening up - act!