Over 4.26 million Ukrainians used temporary protection status in the EU as of March 2025

As of March 31 of this year, slightly more than 4.26 million Ukrainians who were forced to leave Ukraine as a result of Russian aggression have received temporary protection status in EU countries. This is reported by UNN with reference to Eurostat.

Details

The largest number of Ukrainian refugees as of March 2025 were received by Germany (1,184,890 people or 27.8% of the total in the EU), Poland (997,120 people; 23.4%) and the Czech Republic (365,055 people; 8.6%).

Compared to the end of February 2025, the total number of Ukrainian refugees in the EU decreased by 45,455 people (-1.1%) by the end of March. The largest reduction was recorded in the Czech Republic (-32,695 people; -8.2%), Sweden (-20,505 people; -43.2%) and Lithuania (-4,845 people; -9.9%). This decrease is largely due to the expiration of temporary protection statuses in March. Some refugees' status was not extended.

Horrific Car Accident in Italy: 21-Year-Old Ukrainian Refugee Dies with Two Friends

At the same time, the number of people under temporary protection increased in 18 EU countries. The largest absolute increase was observed in Germany (+7,090 or +0.6%), Poland (+2,330 or +0.2%) and Spain (+2,275 or +1.0%).

Reminder

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians who have found refuge in the United States under Biden's program are now fearful of deportation due to Trump's possible immigration policy, causing concern among refugees.