Over 4.26 million Ukrainians used temporary protection status in the EU as of March 2025

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known
11:05 AM • 4818 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

08:59 AM • 13750 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

08:49 AM • 19275 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

08:13 AM • 38014 views

Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

06:50 AM • 27785 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

06:38 AM • 33054 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

May 12, 05:40 AM • 56651 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

May 12, 03:50 AM • 32226 views

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

May 11, 05:14 PM • 47876 views

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

May 11, 05:32 AM • 69425 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

May 12, 05:48 AM • 34895 views

Britain will present new sanctions against the Russian Federation at a meeting of European ministers

06:36 AM • 10483 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

06:53 AM • 25621 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

07:00 AM • 47417 views

Britain plans to join EU forces under new security pact - The Times

07:26 AM • 17075 views
Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

08:13 AM • 38014 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

07:00 AM • 47995 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
May 12, 05:40 AM • 56651 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 80507 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
May 9, 11:02 AM • 187556 views
Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

06:53 AM • 26061 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 28558 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 35984 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 116887 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 64778 views
Over 4.26 million Ukrainians used temporary protection status in the EU as of March 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6460 views

As of the end of March 2025, over 4.26 million Ukrainians have received temporary protection in the EU. Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic accepted the most refugees.

Over 4.26 million Ukrainians used temporary protection status in the EU as of March 2025

As of March 31 of this year, slightly more than 4.26 million Ukrainians who were forced to leave Ukraine as a result of Russian aggression have received temporary protection status in EU countries. This is reported by UNN with reference to Eurostat.

Details

The largest number of Ukrainian refugees as of March 2025 were received by Germany (1,184,890 people or 27.8% of the total in the EU), Poland (997,120 people; 23.4%) and the Czech Republic (365,055 people; 8.6%).

Compared to the end of February 2025, the total number of Ukrainian refugees in the EU decreased by 45,455 people (-1.1%) by the end of March. The largest reduction was recorded in the Czech Republic (-32,695 people; -8.2%), Sweden (-20,505 people; -43.2%) and Lithuania (-4,845 people; -9.9%). This decrease is largely due to the expiration of temporary protection statuses in March. Some refugees' status was not extended.

Horrific Car Accident in Italy: 21-Year-Old Ukrainian Refugee Dies with Two Friends 06.05.25, 21:09 • 10247 views

At the same time, the number of people under temporary protection increased in 18 EU countries. The largest absolute increase was observed in Germany (+7,090 or +0.6%), Poland (+2,330 or +0.2%) and Spain (+2,275 or +1.0%).

Reminder

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians who have found refuge in the United States under Biden's program are now fearful of deportation due to Trump's possible immigration policy, causing concern among refugees.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SocietyOur people abroad
Donald Trump
European Union
Lithuania
Sweden
Czech Republic
Spain
Germany
Joe Biden
United States
Ukraine
Poland
