Horrific Car Accident in Italy: 21-Year-Old Ukrainian Refugee Dies with Two Friends

21-year-old citizen of Ukraine Karina Ryzhkova died in a car accident near the Italian city of Torchiarolo. Two of her friends were in the car with her, no one survived. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Italian publication ll Messaggero.

In addition to the refugee from Ukraine Karina Ryzhkova , her fiancé, 22-year-old Luigi Perruccio, and a friend of the couple, 21-year-old Sara Kapilunga, died.

According to the publication, the fatal accident occurred on Saturday, May 3, on the Rome-Naples highway, in the province of Brindisi. Three young people decided to have fun and rented a Porsche 911. While driving at a speed of over 250 km/h, the driver lost control, the car crashed into an olive tree, overturned and burst into flames instantly.

All three young people lived in Torchiarolo. Karina, who was born in Ukraine, moved to Italy after the start of the full-scale war. In Torchiarolo, she worked in a local bar.

The Italians, with whom Karina lived, were among the first to arrive at the scene of the accident. The owner felt ill from seeing the car engulfed in flames and needed medical attention.

Hundreds of people - relatives and friends, as well as concerned local residents - came to the funeral of the three young people. Karina's mother and sisters were also supposed to arrive to say goodbye. The coffin with the body of the Ukrainian woman was covered with the national flag of Ukraine. Friends of the three deceased waved a poster with the inscription "Forever".

Local police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the accident that led to the tragedy.

I promise I will find the person who did it and he will pay for it. Sara, I will love you forever - said the brother of the deceased Italian woman Sara Kapilunga during the farewell ceremony.

Parish priest Don Antonio De Nanni, who served the memorial service, asked the young man not to continue. He stressed that "now is not the time for anger, it is only time to move forward, not backward."

