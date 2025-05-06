$41.600.11
A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog
A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

Publications
Exclusives
Horrific Car Accident in Italy: 21-Year-Old Ukrainian Refugee Dies with Two Friends

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1640 views

Near Torchiarolo, Italy, 21-year-old Karina Ryzhkova died in an accident. The driver of the Porsche 911 lost control at a speed of 250 km/h, and the car crashed into a tree.

Horrific Car Accident in Italy: 21-Year-Old Ukrainian Refugee Dies with Two Friends

21-year-old citizen of Ukraine Karina Ryzhkova died in a car accident near the Italian city of Torchiarolo. Two of her friends were in the car with her, no one survived. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Italian publication ll Messaggero.

Details

In addition to the refugee from Ukraine Karina Ryzhkova , her fiancé, 22-year-old Luigi Perruccio, and a friend of the couple, 21-year-old Sara Kapilunga, died.

According to the publication, the fatal accident occurred on Saturday, May 3, on the Rome-Naples highway, in the province of Brindisi. Three young people decided to have fun and rented a Porsche 911. While driving at a speed of over 250 km/h, the driver lost control, the car crashed into an olive tree, overturned and burst into flames instantly.

All three young people lived in Torchiarolo. Karina, who was born in Ukraine, moved to Italy after the start of the full-scale war. In Torchiarolo, she worked in a local bar.

The Italians, with whom Karina lived, were among the first to arrive at the scene of the accident. The owner felt ill from seeing the car engulfed in flames and needed medical attention.

Hundreds of people - relatives and friends, as well as concerned local residents - came to the funeral of the three young people. Karina's mother and sisters were also supposed to arrive to say goodbye. The coffin with the body of the Ukrainian woman was covered with the national flag of Ukraine. Friends of the three deceased waved a poster with the inscription "Forever".

Local police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the accident that led to the tragedy.

I promise I will find the person who did it and he will pay for it. Sara, I will love you forever 

- said the brother of the deceased Italian woman Sara Kapilunga during the farewell ceremony.

Parish priest Don Antonio De Nanni, who served the memorial service, asked the young man not to continue. He stressed that "now is not the time for anger, it is only time to move forward, not backward."

Let us remind you

In Austria, on Tuesday morning, four women from Ukraine died on the highway in the Neunkirchen area . Four more people were seriously injured.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

