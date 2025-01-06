In Warsaw, a minibus driver runs over a 14-year-old Ukrainian to death

In Warsaw's Wola district, a minibus driver hit a 14-year-old Ukrainian boy on a pedestrian crossing. The boy died in hospital, and the minibus driver has already been detained. This was reported by Rzeczpospolita, UNN.

Details

According to the publication, on Friday, January 3, a number of Polish media outlets reported that a tragic accident occurred in the Wola district of Warsaw: a white bus driver hit a 14-year-old boy on a pedestrian crossing, then did not provide him with assistance and fled the scene.

The Warsaw Prosecutor's Office reported that the driver of the van had been detained. He has been charged with two offenses - one of causing a fatal accident involving fleeing the scene, which is punishable by imprisonment for a term of 5 to 20 years, and another of violating a three-year driving ban imposed by a court in April 2023.

It is noted that the suspect confessed to committing the crimes charged against him. A spokesperson for the Warsaw Prosecutor's Office said that, according to the data, the detainee is an employee of a courier company, and at the time of the accident in Wola, he was driving a vehicle belonging, in particular, to a company that subleases vehicles. He did not stop immediately after the incident. A conscript was the first to come to the victim's aid.

“Unfortunately, after hospitalization, the injured boy died of very serious head and chest injuries. The 14-year-old was a citizen of Ukraine,” the spokesman said.

To recap

