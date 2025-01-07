Under the Kremlin's program “Cultural Map 4+85”, Russians plan to take 5,000 children from the temporarily occupied Luhansk region to Russia. Writes the Center of National Resistance, reports UNN.

The cultural map provides for propaganda trips of schoolchildren to the cities of Muscovy in order to brainwash young Ukrainians and further Russify them. In addition, children are offered to continue their education in Russia, - they say in the sport.

The CNS adds that in 2025, the Kremlin will strengthen its policy of assimilation of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories. For this purpose, the Russian Ministry of Culture has created special programs.

The Russians are also actively looking for ways to take Ukrainian children to Russia: these include “university changes” and “recreational” trips.

The National Resistance Center notes that anyone involved in the removal of Ukrainian children and changing their self-identification will be held accountable for their actions. Under international law, such a crime is an act of genocide, - the message says.



