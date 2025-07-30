$41.790.01
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6000 views

An 8.8 magnitude earthquake occurred in Kamchatka, causing partial flooding of the Severo-Kurilsk port. Tsunami warnings have been issued for the USA, Japan, Canada, and South America, where waves up to 1.4 meters high are expected.

Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countries

An 8.8 magnitude earthquake occurred in Kamchatka, partially flooding the port of Severo-Kurilsk. Tremors were also felt in Japan, the USA, Canada, and South America, causing a tsunami threat there. UNN has gathered everything currently known about the natural disaster.

Details

One of the most powerful earthquakes in recent years occurred in the northern Pacific Ocean - tremors of magnitude 8.8 were recorded off the coast of Kamchatka. This led to a tsunami warning being issued in several countries, including the USA, Japan, Canada, and South American states.

The consequences of the стихії have already been felt in Russia: part of the port in the city of Severo-Kurilsk has been flooded. The governor of Kamchatka Krai, Vladimir Solodov, called the event "the strongest earthquake in recent decades."

The earthquake's epicenter was at a depth of 10 km, which increased the risks of surface waves. According to the German Research Centre, seismic activity also affected other regions, including Guatemala, where a 6-magnitude earthquake was recorded.

Consequences in the USA

The highest level of alert has been declared in the USA. The Hawaii Coast Guard ordered all vessels to leave harbors. In California, specifically in Humboldt and Del Norte counties, evacuation has begun. In Crescent City, waves up to 1.4 meters high are expected. Local authorities warn that the threat could last up to 30 hours.

In Port San Luis (San Luis Obispo County), waves up to 3.7 feet high are forecast. The rest of the coast is also under threat, even in areas with lower water level rises.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green urged residents to follow evacuation orders and remain calm, while US President Donald Trump advised Americans to be attentive to tsunami warnings.

Whales stranded in Japan due to earthquake

Amidst the seismic activity, four whales were washed ashore in the Japanese city of Tateyama. Scientists link this to a sharp change in water levels and currents, which often accompany tsunamis. The first waves hit the northern island of Hokkaido around 10:40 AM local time.

This is the sixth strongest earthquake in recorded history and the strongest since 2011, when Japan's eastern coast was hit by a catastrophic tsunami and the Fukushima nuclear power plant accident.

 

As of now, the tsunami threat remains relevant for all coastal regions of the Pacific Ocean. Meteorological services and civil defense agencies urge citizens not to approach the water, avoid beaches, and monitor official announcements.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the USA declared the highest level of warning for a tsunami for the northern coast of California after a powerful earthquake near Kamchatka. Waves up to 1.4 meters are expected, and residents are urged to evacuate immediately.

Alona Utkina

