Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation

Olena Duma wrote a letter of resignation from the post of Head of ARMA. This happened on the day the law on strengthening the institutional capacity of the agency came into force.

Olena Duma has submitted her resignation from the post of Head of the National Agency for Tracing and Management of Assets, UNN reports.

"I have submitted my resignation from the post of Head of the National Agency for Tracing and Management of Assets and ask the Government to accept it. Today, the law on strengthening the institutional capacity of ARMA officially came into force. Therefore, it is important to do this on this very day," Duma wrote on Facebook.

Addition

On July 27, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law that initiates a large-scale reform of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA).

It should be recalled that back in June, people's deputies appealed to the Prime Minister with a request to consider the dismissal of Olena Duma, the head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency. The reason for this was the facts of non-transparent management of arrested assets, outlined in a recent journalistic investigation.

Under Olena Duma's leadership, ARMA has repeatedly been at the center of scandals involving seized property. The latest investigation only further underscores the arguments for the urgent adoption of bill 12374-d on reforming the system of managing seized property, which also provides for a transparent audit of the agency's work and new conditions for appointing the leadership of this body.

Olena Duma has repeatedly criticized bill No. 12374-d on ARMA reform, which has already been supported by parliament in the first reading. She stated that the document "contains politically motivated norms" and "can harm the entire anti-corruption infrastructure." At the same time, she herself calls her work at ARMA "a real breakthrough." Meanwhile, the head of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee, Anastasia Radina, believes that Olena Duma and her colleagues "deliberately spread false information" about the ARMA reform bill to preserve the existing ineffective system.

Transparency International Ukraine effectively supported Anastasia Radina's position and stated that the resistance of ARMA head Olena Duma is nothing more than an unwillingness to lose levers of influence. Anti-corruption experts conducted a content analysis of ARMA's public communication and concluded that instead of constructive dialogue on reforming the institution, the agency built a campaign to discredit bill No. 12374-d on changing the system of managing seized property and avoids any public admission of its own mistakes.

Anna Murashko

Politics