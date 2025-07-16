Scandal over the transfer of the Trade Unions House to management: ARMA officials under investigation for possible abuse of power

Law enforcement officers have launched an investigation into the possible abuse of official position by officials of the National Agency for Identification, Tracing and Management of Assets, UNN reports with reference to the SAP.

SAP prosecutors have initiated criminal proceedings regarding the possible abuse of official position by officials of the National Agency for Identification, Tracing and Management of Assets obtained from corruption and other crimes (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the message says.p

The pre-trial investigation in the specified criminal proceeding has been entrusted to NABU detectives.

The SAP emphasized that no person has been notified of suspicion in this case to date.

The basis for the start of the investigation was the materials of a journalistic investigation.

Let's add

As UNN reported, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office opened proceedings based on facts presented in the media regarding alleged illegal actions of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration — Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna.

Recall

ARMA, under the leadership of Olena Duma, has repeatedly found itself at the center of scandals involving seized property. The scandal with the transfer of the House of Trade Unions to management only once again emphasized the need to reform the system of managing seized property, including a transparent audit of the agency's work and new conditions for appointing the leadership of this body.