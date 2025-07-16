Scandal over the transfer of the Trade Unions House to management: ARMA officials under investigation for possible abuse of power

$41.820.01
48.800.09
ukenru
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
06:08 PM • 8230 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
05:34 PM • 19556 views
Halushchenko - Minister of Justice, Hrynchuk - Minister of Energy, Uliutin - Minister of Social Policy: "Servant of the People" named candidates for government positions
05:16 PM • 22771 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
02:51 PM • 31436 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 95868 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 54395 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
July 16, 09:44 AM • 70219 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
July 16, 09:05 AM • 88221 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Exclusive
July 16, 07:08 AM • 90439 views
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
July 16, 03:38 AM • 95452 views
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1.9m/s
73%
745mm
Popular news
Government resignation delayed: another clash between Honcharenko and HetmantsevJuly 16, 10:38 AM • 4634 views
End of the Russian-Ukrainian War: China Names "Only Viable Option"July 16, 10:55 AM • 74105 views
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideasJuly 16, 11:57 AM • 89117 views
SAP opened proceedings against Stefanishyna: what is known03:39 PM • 7084 views
In Dobropillia, the death toll from the Russian strike on the shopping center has risen to 2, with 22 people injured - OMA06:05 PM • 4490 views
Publications
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitatedJuly 16, 01:16 PM • 95872 views
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideasJuly 16, 11:57 AM • 89234 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 243420 views
Defence City is on the home stretch to voting: who will become a resident of the new model of support for the defense-industrial complex?July 15, 06:14 PM • 160149 views
Over five months without a solution: marketing agreements are still banned, and the market awaits clear rulesJuly 15, 04:31 PM • 162159 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Denis Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Lithuania
Poland
Kharkiv
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 110801 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 136397 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 81274 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 96534 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 122933 views
Actual
The Guardian
Facebook
MIM-104 Patriot
M113 armored personnel carrier
Airbus A320 series

Scandal over the transfer of the Trade Unions House to management: ARMA officials under investigation for possible abuse of power

Kyiv • UNN

 • 756 views

The SAP has initiated criminal proceedings regarding the possible abuse of power by ARMA officials. The pre-trial investigation has been entrusted to NABU detectives; no person has been notified of suspicion yet.

Scandal over the transfer of the Trade Unions House to management: ARMA officials under investigation for possible abuse of power

Law enforcement officers have launched an investigation into the possible abuse of official position by officials of the National Agency for Identification, Tracing and Management of Assets, UNN reports with reference to the SAP.

SAP prosecutors have initiated criminal proceedings regarding the possible abuse of official position by officials of the National Agency for Identification, Tracing and Management of Assets obtained from corruption and other crimes (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

- the message says.p

The pre-trial investigation in the specified criminal proceeding has been entrusted to NABU detectives.

The SAP emphasized that no person has been notified of suspicion in this case to date.

The basis for the start of the investigation was the materials of a journalistic investigation.

Let's add

As UNN reported, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office opened proceedings based on facts presented in the media regarding alleged illegal actions of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration — Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna.

Recall

ARMA, under the leadership of Olena Duma, has repeatedly found itself at the center of scandals involving seized property. The scandal with the transfer of the House of Trade Unions to management only once again emphasized the need to reform the system of managing seized property, including a transparent audit of the agency's work and new conditions for appointing the leadership of this body.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Olha Stefanishyna
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9