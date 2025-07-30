$41.790.01
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 8298 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
12:06 PM • 20000 views
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countriesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
10:44 AM • 34988 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
09:50 AM • 29575 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
09:57 AM • 40364 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
09:53 AM • 74836 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 43552 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 63956 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 63632 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
July 29, 05:50 PM • 52683 views
By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 73371 views
Aviation does not take off without support: world examples and a lesson for UkraineJuly 30, 08:11 AM • 118997 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guide10:22 AM • 63816 views
Russia plans unprecedented interference in Moldovan presidential elections - Sandu11:18 AM • 45335 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhoto12:32 PM • 20875 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's Image02:00 PM • 1876 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhoto12:32 PM • 20908 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guide10:22 AM • 63876 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions09:53 AM • 74836 views
Aviation does not take off without support: world examples and a lesson for UkraineJuly 30, 08:11 AM • 119055 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Binyamin Netanyahu
Ukraine
United States
Canada
Kharkiv Oblast
Moldova
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"01:21 PM • 10680 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 73416 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 169170 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 219063 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 152525 views
Truth Social
Dassault Mirage 2000
Diia (service)
WhatsApp
Airbus A320 series

Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's Image

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1892 views

Serhiy Kuzminykh remains the head of the Verkhovna Rada's subcommittee on pharmacy, despite being accused in a criminal proceeding for bribery. He also represents Ukraine at the international level, which creates reputational risks for the state.

Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's Image

In a democratic society, public figures bear not only legal but also reputational responsibility. This principle is the foundation of citizens' trust in the state and its institutions. In Ukraine, however, despite numerous anti-corruption initiatives, including the introduction of the integrity institution, the reputational responsibility of politicians remains underdeveloped. One example of reputational irresponsibility can be seen in MP Serhiy Kuzminykh, who continues his political career despite his actions potentially deserving condemnation, writes UNN.

Details

Serhiy Kuzminykh remains the head of the subcommittee on pharmacy of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health, despite being accused in a criminal proceeding for receiving a bribe of over half a million hryvnias for facilitating the signing of contracts for the supply of medical equipment to a hospital in the Zhytomyr region. For almost three years, the High Anti-Corruption Court has been hearing the case of the MP, but during this time, he has not only not resigned his mandate – he continues to actively participate in shaping state policy in the pharmaceutical sector.

In addition, Kuzminykh is a participant in inter-parliamentary groups for cooperation with other states, in particular, he is a member of groups for inter-parliamentary relations with countries such as the USA and Canada. Moreover, he even missed a court hearing due to a business trip to Moldova, where he was as an official representative of the Ukrainian parliament. Thus, the very person who still manages to avoid responsibility for a corruption crime represents Ukraine at the international level. This creates reputational risks not only for the parliament but also for the entire Ukrainian government, which, in conditions of war and reforms, is fighting for the trust of Western partners.

In addition, as UNN journalists found out, Kuzminykh's activities have long gone beyond purely parliamentary duties. In the summer of 2024, he probably became one of the key players in the pharmaceutical company "Darnytsia"'s strategy for market redistribution. It is for this reason, according to sources, that Kuzminykh is so actively promoting the initiative for a complete ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical market, as well as "Darnytsia"'s narratives.

As is known, even before becoming a deputy, Serhiy Kuzminykh had active ties with pharmaceutical companies. In particular, the charitable organization "Zagoria Family Foundation", founded by the owners of the Darnytsia pharmaceutical plant Kateryna and Hlib Zagoria, provided over UAH 9.5 million to the Kuzminykh brothers' fund in 2016–2018. That is, even before the start of his career in parliament, Kuzminykh received support from representatives of large pharmaceutical businesses. At that time, Kuzminykh worked as a member of the Ministry of Health commission, which was engaged in terminating the validity of registration certificates. These circumstances have already become the subject of a separate check by the NACP.

The paradox is that even with a criminal proceeding, checks for conflict of interest, and criticism from the market and society, the system does not react. The court process in Kuzminykh's case has been going on for years, and waiting for a verdict is not enough. The principle of reputational responsibility must work. A politician who is under investigation or who actually serves the interests of a specific business cannot be an MP and represent Ukraine at the interstate level. After all, for international partners, an MP who is accused of a corruption crime is not about transformations and reforms. As long as reputational responsibility remains an empty slogan, trust in MPs – both within the country and at the international level – is under attack. And something definitely needs to be done about this.

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsPublications
Canada
United States
Moldova