In Kyiv, a wounded soldier was charged UAH 30,000 for a free operation: the doctor was served with a notice of suspicion

In Kyiv, an orthopedic surgeon was served with a notice of suspicion after he estimated the cost of a free operation with an Ilizarov apparatus for a wounded soldier at UAH 30,000. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Pechersk District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, an orthopedic surgeon of one of Kyiv's municipal hospitals was served with a notice of suspicion. He had estimated his assistance to a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, hospitalized with severe injuries sustained near Avdiivka, at 30,000 hryvnias. - the report says.

It was established that before the operation to install an Ilizarov external fixation orthopedic apparatus, the orthopedic surgeon repeatedly reminded the patient that the intervention was complex and his work required additional payment. After the operation, when the patient was in a post-operative state, the doctor gave him a bank card number to which 30,000 hryvnias had to be sent, which the serviceman was forced to pay.

The suspect's actions are qualified under Part 3 of Article 368-4 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely as obtaining unlawful benefits by a person engaged in professional activity.

