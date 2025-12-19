In Kyiv, a wounded soldier was charged UAH 30,000 for a free operation: the doctor was served with a notice of suspicion

$42.340.00
03:48 PM • 12194 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 22391 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 21087 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 38486 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 30161 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 17582 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 18423 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13883 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28489 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11638 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Electricity outage schedules
Justice and accountability: Commander of Biletsky's 125th Brigade sent incompetent officers to the infantryVideoDecember 19, 01:22 PM • 4762 views
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS made its closest approach to Earth: what NASA says about itPhotoVideoDecember 19, 01:29 PM • 4112 views
Massive Russian attacks on Odesa region: authorities are looking for alternative routes for transport in southern Ukraine04:27 PM • 9806 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 7496 views
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban in Brussels questioned "who attacked whom" during the war in Ukraine05:27 PM • 4676 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:21 PM • 38486 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28489 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 37710 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
December 19, 09:00 AM • 33534 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
December 18, 03:30 PM • 59453 views
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 7524 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 61493 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 43288 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 41338 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 47524 views
In Kyiv, a wounded soldier was charged UAH 30,000 for a free operation: the doctor was served with a notice of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2492 views

A traumatologist in Kyiv has been served with a notice of suspicion for extorting UAH 30,000 for a free operation using an Ilizarov apparatus for a wounded serviceman. The serviceman, hospitalized with injuries near Avdiivka, was forced to pay this amount.

In Kyiv, a wounded soldier was charged UAH 30,000 for a free operation: the doctor was served with a notice of suspicion

In Kyiv, an orthopedic surgeon was served with a notice of suspicion after he estimated the cost of a free operation with an Ilizarov apparatus for a wounded soldier at UAH 30,000. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Pechersk District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, an orthopedic surgeon of one of Kyiv's municipal hospitals was served with a notice of suspicion. He had estimated his assistance to a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, hospitalized with severe injuries sustained near Avdiivka, at 30,000 hryvnias.

- the report says.

It was established that before the operation to install an Ilizarov external fixation orthopedic apparatus, the orthopedic surgeon repeatedly reminded the patient that the intervention was complex and his work required additional payment. After the operation, when the patient was in a post-operative state, the doctor gave him a bank card number to which 30,000 hryvnias had to be sent, which the serviceman was forced to pay.

The suspect's actions are qualified under Part 3 of Article 368-4 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely as obtaining unlawful benefits by a person engaged in professional activity.

Sudden death of a third-grader in a Ternopil hospital: criminal proceedings initiated16.12.25, 13:18 • 6789 views

Olga Rozgon

