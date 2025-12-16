Sudden death of a third-grader in a Ternopil hospital: criminal proceedings initiated

$42.250.05
10:57 AM • 1274 views
Europe prepares for war with Russia while Trump seeks peace in Ukraine - WSJ
10:49 AM • 1376 views
Belgium rejected European Commission concessions to unblock Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine - Politico
08:50 AM • 7804 views
New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost
08:08 AM • 14535 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
08:00 AM • 14749 views
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
December 16, 03:55 AM • 18648 views
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
December 16, 02:54 AM • 26554 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
December 16, 02:00 AM • 20664 views
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
December 16, 12:23 AM • 16525 views
The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered
December 16, 12:04 AM • 12390 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and the US support the idea of a Christmas truce, everything depends on Russia
China takes last pandas from Japan: country to be without these large animals for the first time in 50 yearsDecember 16, 03:17 AM • 16624 views
US ready for military response in case of repeated Russian aggression against Ukraine - TuskDecember 16, 03:38 AM • 14350 views
Son of director Rob Reiner arrested for parents' murderDecember 16, 04:06 AM • 13576 views
"Coalition of the Determined" developed plans for troop deployment in Ukraine - StarmerDecember 16, 04:19 AM • 19714 views
Kharkiv region on emergency blackouts, Donetsk region completely de-energized, over 700,000 consumers without electricity in two regions - Ministry of Energy09:39 AM • 6856 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhoto10:19 AM • 3052 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 58976 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 54744 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhotoDecember 15, 11:52 AM • 61355 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 108369 views
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 36794 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 53934 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 54314 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 58153 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 92829 views
Sudden death of a third-grader in a Ternopil hospital: criminal proceedings initiated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

In Ternopil, a third-grader suddenly died, as reported by the educational institution. The police have launched a criminal investigation under the article concerning improper performance of professional duties by medical personnel.

Sudden death of a third-grader in a Ternopil hospital: criminal proceedings initiated

A third-grader suddenly died in a Ternopil hospital. Law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances that led to the boy's death, and criminal proceedings have been initiated, UNN reports with reference to the Ternopil Oblast police.

Details

According to the police, the condolence post appeared on the educational institution's page on December 15. It concerned the sudden death of a child in one of Ternopil's hospitals. However, medical professionals did not provide any information to the police hotline.

Police investigators have already entered this fact into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations in accordance with Article 140 (improper performance of professional duties by a medical or pharmaceutical worker) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances that led to the boy's death. The investigation is ongoing.

Two pupils died in Lviv Children's Home: investigation launched14.10.25, 13:24 • 4085 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Pharmacy
National Police of Ukraine
Ukraine
Ternopil