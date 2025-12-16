Sudden death of a third-grader in a Ternopil hospital: criminal proceedings initiated

A third-grader suddenly died in a Ternopil hospital. Law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances that led to the boy's death, and criminal proceedings have been initiated, UNN reports with reference to the Ternopil Oblast police.

Details

According to the police, the condolence post appeared on the educational institution's page on December 15. It concerned the sudden death of a child in one of Ternopil's hospitals. However, medical professionals did not provide any information to the police hotline.

Police investigators have already entered this fact into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations in accordance with Article 140 (improper performance of professional duties by a medical or pharmaceutical worker) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances that led to the boy's death. The investigation is ongoing.

